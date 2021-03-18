Left Menu

Russia hopes for progress as U.S. joins Afghan peace talks in Moscow

Russia said it hoped international talks in Moscow on Thursday would breathe new life into the Afghan peace process after a high-level U.S. official joined the Russian-hosted talks for the first time. The talks, which also include representatives of Pakistan and China, are designed to give a boost to negotiations between the Afghan government and the Taliban in Qatar's capital Doha, stalled lately by government accusations that the insurgents have done too little to halt the violence.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 18-03-2021 18:25 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 18:14 IST
Russia hopes for progress as U.S. joins Afghan peace talks in Moscow
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Russia said it hoped international talks in Moscow on Thursday would breathe new life into the Afghan peace process after a high-level U.S. official joined the Russian-hosted talks for the first time.

The talks, which also include representatives of Pakistan and China, are designed to give a boost to negotiations between the Afghan government and the Taliban in Qatar's capital Doha, stalled lately by government accusations that the insurgents have done too little to halt the violence. "We regret that so far the efforts to launch a political process in Doha have yet to yield a positive result," Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in his opening remarks at the talks. "We hope today's talks will facilitate the creation of conditions to achieve progress in intra-Afghan negotiations."

U.S. envoy Zalmay Khalilzad's presence was a sign of Washington's increasing effort to attract support among regional powers for its plans for Afghanistan, where it has agreed to withdraw its forces after nearly 20 years. Khalilzad has been trying to drum up backing for a proposal that includes an interim government and ceasefire, as President Joe Biden reviews plans ahead of a May 1 deadline to withdraw troops agreed under his predecessor Donald Trump.

There was no immediate indication whether the U.S. participation at the talks would be affected by a separate announcement from Moscow that it was withdrawing its ambassador from Washington for consultations, following an interview in which Biden criticized President Vladimir Putin. Moscow, which fought in Afghanistan in the 1980s, has hosted talks among Afghan sides and regional powers since 2017. Previously, Washington had largely kept its distance from the so-called "Moscow Format".

Arkady Dubnov, a Russian political analyst, said Khalilzad's participation would bolster Moscow's role, and "should, according to the Russian leadership, highlight that a settlement is impossible without Russia". Nevertheless, an immediate breakthrough is unlikely, given the distance between the Afghan sides, said Andrew Watkins, Senior Analyst for Afghanistan at International Crisis Group. President Ashraf Ghani objects to an interim government and the Taliban have said they will not join one.

"The Taliban and the Afghan government, in particular President Ghani and his senior officials, have just as much reason to resist," Watkins said. The Moscow gathering will be followed by a meeting of regional players in Turkey next month and a summit that Khalilzad has asked the United Nations to organize.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 70 spoilers, release possible on March 18, what more we know

Adani Green Energy raises $1.35 billion in one of Asia's largest project financing deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Santosh Gangwar releases compendium on retail inflation for industrial workers

Labour Minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar on Thursday released a digitised compendium on Consumer Price Index retail inflation for Industrial Workers, which will be helpful for researchers, policy makers and students.Digitization of historical ...

NIA files charge sheet against 11 for smuggling gold worth over Rs 42 crore

The National Investigation Agency NIA on Thursday filed a charge sheet against 11 people for their alleged involvement in smuggling 83 kg of gold worth over Rs 42 crore, an official said.Ravikiran Balaso Gaikwad, Pawan Kumar Mohan Gaikwad, ...

Odisha assembly stalemate continues,BJP MLAs rush to Patnaik s residence

As proceedings of the Odisha Assembly remained paralysed for the sixth consecutive day on Thursday,focus shifted to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik who greeted protesting BJP lawmakers at his residence and talked to them on the contentious pa...

Fake batch of Sputnik V vaccine seized in Mexico, Russian wealth fund says

Authorities in Mexico have seized a batch of fake doses of Russias Sputnik V vaccine, the Russian Direct Investment Fund, which is responsible for exports of the COVID-19 vaccine, said on Thursday.Earlier today Mexican authorities seized a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021