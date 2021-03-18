Left Menu

Congress MP gives adjournment motion notice for discussion on proposed amendment to the Govt of National Territory of Delhi Act

Congress MP Manish Tewari on Thursday gave a notice for an adjournment motion in Lok Sabha demanding "a discussion on the proposed amendments to the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Act."

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-03-2021 18:17 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 18:17 IST
Congress MP gives adjournment motion notice for discussion on proposed amendment to the Govt of National Territory of Delhi Act
Congress leader Manish Tewari. Image Credit: ANI

Congress MP Manish Tewari on Thursday gave a notice for an adjournment motion in Lok Sabha demanding "a discussion on the proposed amendments to the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Act." The Congress MP sought a discussion on the proposed amendment to the Government National Territory of Delhi Act.

The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021 was introduced on Monday in Lok Sabha by Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy. "In order to give effect to the interpretation made by the Supreme Court, a Bill, namely, the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021 seeks, inter alia, to clarify the expression 'Government', which in the context of legislation to be passed by the Legislative Assembly of Delhi, shall mean the Lieutenant Governor of NCT of Delhi, consistent with the status of Delhi as a Union territory to address the ambiguities in the interpretation of the legislative provisions," reads an excerpt from the bill.

The main objective of an adjournment motion is to draw the attention of the House to a recent matter of urgent public importance. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 70 spoilers, release possible on March 18, what more we know

Adani Green Energy raises $1.35 billion in one of Asia's largest project financing deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Santosh Gangwar releases compendium on retail inflation for industrial workers

Labour Minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar on Thursday released a digitised compendium on Consumer Price Index retail inflation for Industrial Workers, which will be helpful for researchers, policy makers and students.Digitization of historical ...

NIA files charge sheet against 11 for smuggling gold worth over Rs 42 crore

The National Investigation Agency NIA on Thursday filed a charge sheet against 11 people for their alleged involvement in smuggling 83 kg of gold worth over Rs 42 crore, an official said.Ravikiran Balaso Gaikwad, Pawan Kumar Mohan Gaikwad, ...

Odisha assembly stalemate continues,BJP MLAs rush to Patnaik s residence

As proceedings of the Odisha Assembly remained paralysed for the sixth consecutive day on Thursday,focus shifted to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik who greeted protesting BJP lawmakers at his residence and talked to them on the contentious pa...

Fake batch of Sputnik V vaccine seized in Mexico, Russian wealth fund says

Authorities in Mexico have seized a batch of fake doses of Russias Sputnik V vaccine, the Russian Direct Investment Fund, which is responsible for exports of the COVID-19 vaccine, said on Thursday.Earlier today Mexican authorities seized a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021