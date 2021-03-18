Coast Guard intercepts 3 boats off Minicoy island carrying 300 kg heroin, 5 AK-47 rifles

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) on Thursday intercepted three boats near Minicoy island of Lakshadweep that were carrying 300 kg heroin, five AK-47 rifles with 1,000 live rounds.

These boats were being escorted to the nearest port for further investigation, the ICG said on Twitter.

''In a swift sea-air coordinated operation, ICG intercepted three suspected boats off Minicoy Island carrying five AK-47 rifles with 1,000 live rounds and 300 Kg of heroin. Boats being escorted to nearest port for further joint investigation,'' it tweeted.

