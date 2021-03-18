Left Menu

4 held for duping people on pretext of getting them govt jobs

Mudassir started luring the aspirants by assuring them government jobs, including in railways and banks, the officer said.Police said Saurabh and Sandeep used to call the candidates for interviews in Delhi, Patna and other places and provided them fake joining letters with forged stamps.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-03-2021 18:20 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 18:20 IST
A gang of four men have been arrested for allegedly duping people on the pretext of getting them government jobs, police said on Thursday.

The accused have been identified as Mudassir Habib (43), Saurabh Kumar Shukla, Sandeep Sood (35) and Ashok Kumar (45), they said.

Police said Sandeep was the kingpin of the gang while Saurabh forged joining letters and ID cards, and along with Sandeep also met the candidates and promised them government jobs. Mudassir received the cheated amount and distributed the money to his associates, police said.

A total amount of Rs 1.25 crore was transferred into the accounts of the accused from approximately 50 job aspirants, who are mostly residents of Hamirpur, Mandi and Bilaspur districts of Himachal Pradesh, a police officer said.

A probe was initiated against the accused after the police received a complaint from one of the victim, who alleged that he had been cheated after the accused promised government jobs to him, a senior police officer said.

Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Shibesh Singh said during the investigation, documents and bank transaction receipts provided by the complainant were verified and based on technical surveillance, raids were conducted at various places in Lucknow, Mohali, Ratlam and Hamirpur following which all the four accused were apprehended. Investgations revealed that Ashok had started a coaching academy at Mohali, Punjab and another at Nadaun, Himachal Pradesh following which Mudassir, Sandeep and Saurabh started sending job aspirants to him, police said. Mudassir started luring the aspirants by assuring them government jobs, including in railways and banks, the officer said.

Police said Saurabh and Sandeep used to call the candidates for interviews in Delhi, Patna and other places and provided them fake joining letters with forged stamps. To make it look real, the accused not only issued interview and call letters but also conducted interviews and charged money in installments at every stage, starting from the time of filling the application form, to interviews, getting the offer letter, appointment letter and while giving them joining kits before posting, the officer added.

The police have recovered three laptops, printers, various application forms, rubber stamps of various government organisations and mobile phones from the accused, they said.

