ED attaches asset of TMC youth leader, brother in cattle-smuggling case

The ED on Thursday said it has attached an asset of TMC youth leader Vinay Mishra and his arrested brother Vikas Mishra in a money-laundering case linked to alleged cross-border cattle smuggling.

It said a provisional order for attachment of an immovable property located in Kolkata has been issued by it under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The two are being probed both by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in this case.

Their role is also being investigated by the two central agencies in an illegal coal mining and pilferage case.

Vikas Mishra was recently arrested by the ED here in the latter case.

The ED had claimed that the brothers received ''proceeds of crime worth Rs 730 crore on behalf of some influential persons and for themselves'' in the alleged illegal coal-mining case involving an estimated amount of Rs 1,300 crore.

