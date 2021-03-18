Left Menu

Reports of suspected slavery stall in UK due to coronavirus

By Kieran Guilbert LONDON, March 18 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - The number of suspected modern slaves identified annually in Britain has stalled for the first time since 2012, official data revealed on Thursday, with campaigners concerned that the coronavirus pandemic has hindered efforts to support victims. About 10,613 potential victims were referred to the British government for help last year - three fewer than in 2019 - according to the Home Office (interior ministry), which said the plateau was mainly caused by COVID-19 and lockdown restrictions.

Reuters | Updated: 18-03-2021 18:25 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 18:25 IST
Reports of suspected slavery stall in UK due to coronavirus

By Kieran Guilbert LONDON, March 18 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - The number of suspected modern slaves identified annually in Britain has stalled for the first time since 2012, official data revealed on Thursday, with campaigners concerned that the coronavirus pandemic has hindered efforts to support victims.

About 10,613 potential victims were referred to the British government for help last year - three fewer than in 2019 - according to the Home Office (interior ministry), which said the plateau was mainly caused by COVID-19 and lockdown restrictions. A rising number of children were identified in 2020 - 47% of all referrals up from 43% - fuelled by a rise in reports of "county lines" exploitation, with drug gangs using young people to move their wares from cities into rural areas.

Anti-slavery charities said the pandemic meant frontline professionals - from police to social workers - had fewer opportunities to identify and engage with possible victims, while some resources were diverted into the COVID-19 response. "Sadly, this decrease in referrals is not due to there being less victims ... on our streets. In fact, quite the opposite," said Robyn Phillips, the London Project and Survivor Lead for the Human Trafficking Foundation.

"The pandemic has exacerbated gaps in intelligence about victims who were being exploited by businesses that are closed; and with ... a decline of care services and police operations, opportunities for identification have decreased," she added. The Home Office was not immediately available to comment on the statistics. The ministry has previously said it is committed to tackling the crime and ensuring that victims receive support.

People who say they have been enslaved enter the National Referral Mechanism (NRM) and access care, from housing and healthcare to legal aid, while the government considers their claim. The process can take from weeks to several years. About three-quarters of the suspected victims referred to the NRM last year were male, the data showed, and British, Albanian and Vietnamese were the most common nationalities.

Alex Balch, director of research at the Modern Slavery Policy and Research Centre, said the increase in referrals for suspected child victims of the county lines trade - which rose by about a third to 1,371 in 2020 - was "very worrying". "It is good that awareness of this form of exploitation is rising, but we need to know more about it in order to improve the protection of children," Balch said in a statement.

Activists have told the Thomson Reuters Foundation the NRM figure likely represents only the "tip of the iceberg" and that many foreign victims decide not to enter the system because it does not allow them to work or guarantee asylum if successful. A study last year by charity Justice and Care and The Centre for Social Justice think-tank said Britain was home to at least 100,000 slaves - 10 times more than a 2013 official estimate.

Despite being hailed as a global leader in the anti-slavery drive, Britain's landmark 2015 law has faced widespread criticism that it is not being used fully to jail traffickers, drive companies to tackle forced labour, or help enough victims.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 70 spoilers, release possible on March 18, what more we know

Adani Green Energy raises $1.35 billion in one of Asia's largest project financing deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tom Hardy's 'Venom 2' gets a new release date

Tom Hardy-starrer Venom Let There Be Carnage has got a new release date. The sequel, which also features Woody Harrelson, has pushed been back to September 17 this year. As per Variety, the forthcoming installment has been postponed several...

Honoured to be named among brilliant writers: 'The White Tiger's' Ramin Bahrani on his Oscar nod

Filmmaker Ramin Bahrani has thanked Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences AMPAS for giving him his maiden Oscar nomination for his Netflix feature The White Tiger.The filmmaker said it is an honour for him to be nominated in the best ...

UK reports five cases of rare blood clots in AstraZeneca rollout, continues use of shot

Britains medicines regulator said there had been five cases of a rare type of blood clot in cerebral veins among people given AstraZenecas vaccine but said the shot should still be used as there was no evidence it caused blood clots.Concern...

Willing to mediate between Centre, farmer unions if govt suggests: JD(U)'s K C Tyagi

Senior JDU leader K C Tyagi said on Thursday that he is willing to play the role of a mediator between the Centre and farmer unions protesting three agri reform laws if the government makes any such suggestion.Tyagis remarks came after Bhar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021