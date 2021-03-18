IPS officer writes to Maha CM, complains of `injustice'

IPS officer Sanjay Pandey who was recently appointed as DG, Maharashtra State Security Corporation has written to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray claiming that he is being sidelined time and again.

Pandey, who was earlier Director General, Home Guards, was transferred during the reshuffle of top IPS officials in the wake of assistant police inspector Sachin Waze's arrest in the case related to bomb scare near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence.

In the letter, a copy of which was accessed by PTI, Pandey said he was overlooked for theposts of DG Anti Corruption, Mumbai police commissioner and also Director General of Police (DGP), and junior officers superceded him.

Pandey was replaced as DG Home Guards by Param Bir Singh who was shunted out as Mumbai police commissioner after Waze's arrest by the National Investigation Agency.

