Left Menu

SMVDSB, CPWD sign MoU for construction of Durga Bhawan at Vaishno Devi

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 18-03-2021 18:28 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 18:28 IST
SMVDSB, CPWD sign MoU for construction of Durga Bhawan at Vaishno Devi

The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) and the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) have inked a memorandum of understanding for the construction of Durga Bhawan to enhance the accommodation facilities for pilgrims visiting the holy cave shrine, an official said on Thursday.

The upcoming five-storey building can accommodate 4,000 pilgrims at a time and is part of the first phase of Bhawan Master Plan, that includes setting up queue management system and exit tracks. The project was approved at the 65th meeting of the SMVDSB.

The CPWD is the construction agency for the Durga Bhawan, the official said, adding that the MoU was signed by SMVDSB CEO Ramesh Kumar and Special Director General CPWD Anant Kumar, in the presence of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, the official said.

Sinha, who is also the chairman of the board, reviewed the master plan, extended shrine area, and modalities finalised for the construction of Durga Bhawan, the official said.

Sinha was briefed through a powerpoint presentation given by Mandeep Singh of the School of Planning and Architecture, New Delhi, about the master plan, detailed architectural and structural drawings along with salient features of Durga Bhawan, planning and design for intermediate locations, architectural codes, infrastructure-related strategies and the way forward.

The Lieutenant Governor directed the CEO to ensure expeditious and timely completion of the new building so that the pilgrims could take benefit of this facility at the earliest. He further directed that a chart be formulated and strictly followed for time bound construction of this high utility pilgrim-centric facility.

He also gave instructions for ensuring timely implementation of various components of the master plan for establishing infrastructural facilities for the visiting pilgrims in a planned manner.

The building should have adequate provision for harnessing clean energy, recycling of waste water, setting up of STPs, with provision of the best possible facilities for the pilgrims, said the Lt Governor.

Meanwhile, it was informed during the meeting that the Durga Bhawan would have adequate facilities for the visiting pilgrims such as lockers, toilets, blankets, ready to eat snacks and beverages, besides provision of elevators, he said.

''The building will be earthquake resistant'', the spokesperson said, adding that its terrace will be at the level of the existing track of the bhawan which will be covered with an aesthetically designed roof for clear valley view and as an additional resting place for convenience of the pilgrims.

The meeting also discussed proposals for construction of a suspension bridge from Durga Bhawan and yatra queue management platform for ensuring smooth movement of pilgrims even during peak yatra season.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 70 spoilers, release possible on March 18, what more we know

Adani Green Energy raises $1.35 billion in one of Asia's largest project financing deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tom Hardy's 'Venom 2' gets a new release date

Tom Hardy-starrer Venom Let There Be Carnage has got a new release date. The sequel, which also features Woody Harrelson, has pushed been back to September 17 this year. As per Variety, the forthcoming installment has been postponed several...

Honoured to be named among brilliant writers: 'The White Tiger's' Ramin Bahrani on his Oscar nod

Filmmaker Ramin Bahrani has thanked Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences AMPAS for giving him his maiden Oscar nomination for his Netflix feature The White Tiger.The filmmaker said it is an honour for him to be nominated in the best ...

UK reports five cases of rare blood clots in AstraZeneca rollout, continues use of shot

Britains medicines regulator said there had been five cases of a rare type of blood clot in cerebral veins among people given AstraZenecas vaccine but said the shot should still be used as there was no evidence it caused blood clots.Concern...

Willing to mediate between Centre, farmer unions if govt suggests: JD(U)'s K C Tyagi

Senior JDU leader K C Tyagi said on Thursday that he is willing to play the role of a mediator between the Centre and farmer unions protesting three agri reform laws if the government makes any such suggestion.Tyagis remarks came after Bhar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021