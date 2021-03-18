Left Menu

Indonesian police say new JI cell was recruiting, training

Twenty-two suspects arrested in recent weeks were connected to the banned Jemaah Islamiyah militant group among them a convicted leader who was recruiting and training new members, Indonesian authorities said Thursday.The 22 men were flown Thursday under the guard of Indonesias elite counterterrorism squad from Surabaya, the capital of East Java province, to a police detention center in the national capital Jakarta for further questioning.

PTI | Jakarta | Updated: 18-03-2021 18:31 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 18:31 IST
Indonesian police say new JI cell was recruiting, training

Twenty-two suspects arrested in recent weeks were connected to the banned Jemaah Islamiyah militant group — among them a convicted leader who was recruiting and training new members, Indonesian authorities said Thursday.

The 22 men were flown Thursday under the guard of Indonesia's elite counterterrorism squad from Surabaya, the capital of East Java province, to a police detention center in the national capital Jakarta for further questioning. Television footage showed them being led off the plane, their hands and legs cuffed and their faces masked.

A dozen of them were arrested in different cities in East Java province late last month. Counterterrorism police arrested another 10 early this month.

Police also seized a pistol, knives, long swords, machetes and jihadist books, said Rusdi Hartono, the National Police spokesperson.

He said the suspects conducted military-style training in East Java's Malang district and plotted to attack on-duty police. Hartono said previously the suspects created a bunker for weapons and bombmaking and prepared a route to escape after carrying out their planned attacks.

Among the suspects transferred was Usman bin Sef, also known as Fahim. Fahim was a veteran fighter in Afghanistan who was sentenced to three and half years in jail in 2005 for harboring Malaysian terror fugitive Noordin Top and for a plot to attack police, said Aswin Siregar, the operation chief of police counterterrorism squad, known as Densus 88.

“In the current operation, Fahim had established a training ground with a program to create a jihadist group to fight in Medina for next year,” Siregar told a news conference, referring to the holy city in Saudi Arabia. He did not elaborate on what the group was planning there.

“We will continue to hunt them down, there will be no place for JI in Indonesia,” Siregar said. East Java vice police chief Slamet Hadi Suprapto told reporters in Surabaya that the JI cell led by Fahim had recruited at least 50 new members in the province in the past five years.

The arrests came almost three months after authorities arrested 22 alleged JI members in Lampung province on Sumatra island, including JI's suspected military leader, Zulkarnaen, who had been wanted for more than 18 years. Zulkarnaen was arrested in early December and also has been transferred to Jakarta for further investigation.

The al-Qaida-linked Jemaah Islamiyah carried out a string of past bombings in Indonesia, including the 2002 bombings in Bali that killed 202 people, mostly foreign tourists. It was banned by a court in 2008 and has been weakened by a sustained crackdown on militants by Indonesia's counterterrorism police with US and Australian support.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 70 spoilers, release possible on March 18, what more we know

Adani Green Energy raises $1.35 billion in one of Asia's largest project financing deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tom Hardy's 'Venom 2' gets a new release date

Tom Hardy-starrer Venom Let There Be Carnage has got a new release date. The sequel, which also features Woody Harrelson, has pushed been back to September 17 this year. As per Variety, the forthcoming installment has been postponed several...

Honoured to be named among brilliant writers: 'The White Tiger's' Ramin Bahrani on his Oscar nod

Filmmaker Ramin Bahrani has thanked Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences AMPAS for giving him his maiden Oscar nomination for his Netflix feature The White Tiger.The filmmaker said it is an honour for him to be nominated in the best ...

UK reports five cases of rare blood clots in AstraZeneca rollout, continues use of shot

Britains medicines regulator said there had been five cases of a rare type of blood clot in cerebral veins among people given AstraZenecas vaccine but said the shot should still be used as there was no evidence it caused blood clots.Concern...

Willing to mediate between Centre, farmer unions if govt suggests: JD(U)'s K C Tyagi

Senior JDU leader K C Tyagi said on Thursday that he is willing to play the role of a mediator between the Centre and farmer unions protesting three agri reform laws if the government makes any such suggestion.Tyagis remarks came after Bhar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021