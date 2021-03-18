Left Menu

Can vaccinate entire Delhi in 3 months, if Centre relaxes vaccine parameters: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said that the people of the national capital could be vaccinated in three months if the Centre relaxes some parameters of vaccination.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-03-2021 18:32 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 18:32 IST
Can vaccinate entire Delhi in 3 months, if Centre relaxes vaccine parameters: Kejriwal
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said that the people of the national capital could be vaccinated in three months if the Centre relaxes some parameters of vaccination. "There is a surge in COVID-19 cases in the national capital. There was a time when the daily COVID-19 cases were retrained to 100-125. Yesterday Delhi recorded more than 500 cases," Kejriwal told ANI.

Appealing to people to get themselves vaccinated, the Delhi CM said, "I appeal to everyone, who is eligible, to get themselves vaccinated. 30,000-40,000 vaccines are being administered per day, as of now. We will increase this to 1.25 lakh vaccines per day. In the next few days, we are increasing our capacity." "Vaccination is being done in about 500 centres in Delhi, it will be doubled to 1000. Especially in government centres, vaccination is being done from 9 am to 5 pm. Now the hours are being increased from 9 am to 9 pm so that more and more people can be vaccinated," he said.

Kejriwal further said, "I appeal to Centre that their current guidelines for vaccination centres is very stringent. We now have two months of experience in vaccination. So we are writing to the Centre to relax some parameters so that vaccination can be done at more centres. We will take all precautions." "Instead of making a list as to who all are eligible for vaccination, we should make a list as to who all are ineligible. Vaccination must be permitted for everyone else. There should be a walk-in," he said.

"If government relax parameters of vaccination, the entire Delhi can be vaccinated in three months," he added. Delhi reported 536 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, as per a statement issued by the health department on Wednesday.

This was the highest number of cases since January 1 this year. The death toll in the city has gone up to 10,948. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 70 spoilers, release possible on March 18, what more we know

Adani Green Energy raises $1.35 billion in one of Asia's largest project financing deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Willing to mediate between Centre, farmer unions if govt suggests: JD(U)'s K C Tyagi

Senior JDU leader K C Tyagi said on Thursday that he is willing to play the role of a mediator between the Centre and farmer unions protesting three agri reform laws if the government makes any such suggestion.Tyagis remarks came after Bhar...

Stalin slams AIADMK for 'not fulfilling' previous poll promises

DMK president M K Stalin on Thursday alleged the AIADMK did not fulfill its promises made during previous elections and accused it of copying his partys manifesto for the April 6 Tamil Nadu assembly polls.The AIADMK has now given a slew of ...

Tom Hardy's 'Venom 2' gets a new release date

Tom Hardy-starrer Venom Let There Be Carnage has got a new release date. The sequel, which also features Woody Harrelson, has pushed been back to September 17 this year. As per Variety, the forthcoming installment has been postponed several...

Honoured to be named among brilliant writers: 'The White Tiger's' Ramin Bahrani on his Oscar nod

Filmmaker Ramin Bahrani has thanked Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences AMPAS for giving him his maiden Oscar nomination for his Netflix feature The White Tiger.The filmmaker said it is an honour for him to be nominated in the best ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021