Wanted man nabbed after brief exchange of fire in east Delhi

In self defence, the team fired back, injuring Adil in his right leg, Kushwah said.The police have recovered a semi-automatic pistol with three live cartridges, five empty cartridges and a motorcycle from him.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-03-2021 18:35 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 18:35 IST
A 25-year-old man, who had fired at two policemen last month, was arrested by the Special Cell of the Delhi Police after a brief exchange of fire here, officials said on Thursday.

Adil alias Shakeel, a resident of Delhi's Akbarpur Majra, was a ''notorious snatcher'' and was nabbed in east Delhi's Ghazipur area, they said.

A total of five rounds were fired, including two by the police in self defence, during the shootout in which Adil sustained injury on his right leg and was taken to a nearby hospital, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Pramod Kumar Kushwah said Adil was wanted in a case registered after he had shot at two policemen during a vehicle checking drive at a police picket at the Bhalswa Dairy area. Adil along with his two associates had opened fire when the policemen tried to stop them. Constable Sandeep had sustained serious injuries during the incident which took place on February 25, the senior officer said.

Two of Adil's associates, including a juvenile, were nabbed by the outer-north district police after a shootout on March 1, he said.

''On Wednesday night, inspector Shiv Kumar got a tip off about Adil and accordingly, we laid a trap near DDA park in Ghazipur area. ''When the team spotted the accused arriving on a motorcycle, he was asked to surrender but instead he whipped out his pistol and fired at the police team. In self defence, the team fired back, injuring Adil in his right leg,'' Kushwah said.

The police have recovered a semi-automatic pistol with three live cartridges, five empty cartridges and a motorcycle from him.

