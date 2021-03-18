Left Menu

Two get lifer for 'rape' of teen in TN

PTI | Udhagamandalam | Updated: 18-03-2021 18:35 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 18:35 IST
Two get lifer for 'rape' of teen in TN

A court here on Thursday sentenced two persons to life for their alleged involvement in the gangrape of a teenage girl in Kothagiri 11 years ago.

Mahila Court judge Arunchalam awarded the life sentence to both.

The quantum of sentence will be announced after deducting the number of days they already served in prison, the order said.

According to prosecution, three people were arrested for the sexual assault of an 18 year old in October 2010 and the Mahila court had sentenced two accused to undergo 10 year rigorous imprisonment in 2015 while the other was sent to juvenile home.

Subsequently, the convicts had approached the Madras High Court seeking to reduce their sentence, following which it directed the lower court to conduct the trial in the case afresh.

Based on the order, the trial court delivered the judgement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 70 spoilers, release possible on March 18, what more we know

Adani Green Energy raises $1.35 billion in one of Asia's largest project financing deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Willing to mediate between Centre, farmer unions if govt suggests: JD(U)'s K C Tyagi

Senior JDU leader K C Tyagi said on Thursday that he is willing to play the role of a mediator between the Centre and farmer unions protesting three agri reform laws if the government makes any such suggestion.Tyagis remarks came after Bhar...

Stalin slams AIADMK for 'not fulfilling' previous poll promises

DMK president M K Stalin on Thursday alleged the AIADMK did not fulfill its promises made during previous elections and accused it of copying his partys manifesto for the April 6 Tamil Nadu assembly polls.The AIADMK has now given a slew of ...

Tom Hardy's 'Venom 2' gets a new release date

Tom Hardy-starrer Venom Let There Be Carnage has got a new release date. The sequel, which also features Woody Harrelson, has pushed been back to September 17 this year. As per Variety, the forthcoming installment has been postponed several...

Honoured to be named among brilliant writers: 'The White Tiger's' Ramin Bahrani on his Oscar nod

Filmmaker Ramin Bahrani has thanked Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences AMPAS for giving him his maiden Oscar nomination for his Netflix feature The White Tiger.The filmmaker said it is an honour for him to be nominated in the best ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021