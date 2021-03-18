Two get lifer for 'rape' of teen in TN

A court here on Thursday sentenced two persons to life for their alleged involvement in the gangrape of a teenage girl in Kothagiri 11 years ago.

Mahila Court judge Arunchalam awarded the life sentence to both.

Advertisement

The quantum of sentence will be announced after deducting the number of days they already served in prison, the order said.

According to prosecution, three people were arrested for the sexual assault of an 18 year old in October 2010 and the Mahila court had sentenced two accused to undergo 10 year rigorous imprisonment in 2015 while the other was sent to juvenile home.

Subsequently, the convicts had approached the Madras High Court seeking to reduce their sentence, following which it directed the lower court to conduct the trial in the case afresh.

Based on the order, the trial court delivered the judgement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)