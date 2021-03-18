Elgar speech: Usmani records statement with Pune police

Aligarh Muslim University alumnus Sharjeel Usmani recorded statement with the Pune police on Thursday in connection with his speech made at the Elgar Parishad conclave held in the city in January this year, a senior official said.

Usmani had earlier recorded his statement with the city police in this connection on March 10.

''Usmani on Thursday visited the Swargate police station, where the case against him has been registered for his alleged speech. The police recorded his statement,'' the official said.

DCP Sagar Patil said, ''Usmani recorded his statement once again following the high court's directive.'' A case under section 153 (A) of the IPC (promoting enmity between different groups on the ground religion, etc) has been registered against Usmani over his speech made during the conclave on January 30.

Pradip Gavade, a local leader of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, BJP's youth wing, had filed a complaint against him.

The gathering was also addressed by writer Arundhati Roy, Justice (retd) B G Kolse Patil and former IPS officer S M Mushrif, among others.

Three years ago, several Left-leaning activists were arrested by the police for alleged Naxal links following the December 2017 Elgar Parishad conclave and the caste violence at Bhima Koregaon war memorial the next day.

