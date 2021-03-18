Instill new service-oriented professionalism in civil servants: Par panel to LBSNAA

Left Menu

Therefore, the committee recommends LBSNAA to recalibrate its training programmes and instill a new service-oriented professionalism in civil servants so that they reach out to the citizens they serve, the report said.The academy also conducts in-service and mid-career training programmes MCTPs for members of the IAS and induction training programme for officers promoted to the IAS from state civil services, it said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-03-2021 18:50 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 18:50 IST
A Parliamentary Committee has asked Mussoorie-based LBSNAA to recalibrate its training and instill a new service-oriented professionalism in civil servants so that they reach out to the citizens they serve.

Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA) is a premier training institution for civil services in the country.

It conducts a common foundation course for entrants to the all India services; Indian Foreign Service; Group ‘A’ services of the Union and the Royal Bhutan Service followed by professional training for the regular recruits of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and members of the Royal Bhutan Service. ''The committee is of the view that civil services training should be all encompassing and focus on behavioural aspects and interpersonal relations as well,” the Department-Related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Personnel, Public Grievances, Law and Justice said in its 106th report on Demands for Grants (2021-22) of the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, tabled in Parliament on Tuesday The committee is of the considered view that the benefits of policies and programmes will percolate down to the intended beneficiaries only when the administrators working at the grassroot level are service oriented, it said. “Therefore, the committee recommends LBSNAA to recalibrate its training programmes and instill a new service-oriented professionalism in civil servants so that they reach out to the citizens they serve,” the report said.

The academy also conducts in-service and mid-career training programmes (MCTPs) for members of the IAS and induction training programme for officers promoted to the IAS from state civil services, it said. “The committee has been informed that LBSNAA has 40 sanctioned faculty posts, out of which 24 are filled up as on 1st January, 2021,” the report said.

