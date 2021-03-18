Left Menu

Health Management System will enable hassle-free treatment to people of Delhi: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said that it is the priority of the government to ensure the good health of the people of Delhi and the Health Information Management System (HIMS) seeks to target the healthcare delivery process.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-03-2021 18:58 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 18:58 IST
Health Management System will enable hassle-free treatment to people of Delhi: Kejriwal
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said that it is the priority of the government to ensure good health of the people of Delhi and the Health Information Management System (HIMS) seeks to target the healthcare delivery process. Kejriwal reviewed the HIMS project today along with Health and Family Welfare Minister Satyendar Jain and other health department officials. The meeting was convened to discuss the progress of the HIMS project, along with other projects such as issuing e-health cards and initiating a health helpline.

The Delhi CM said, "We should expedite the process of floating tenders and proposals, along with expediting the process of approvals. Ensuring the good health of the people is our priority. The project should be completed within its due timeline." All the patient care services, hospital administration, budgeting and planning, supply chain management, and backend services and processes will be brought under the HIMS.

The entire system will be on the cloud and digitised. This will enable the citizens to avail themselves information on one platform, which will help them in emergency cases. With this, Delhi will become the only state to have a cloud-based health management system. This facility will also be extended to private hospitals in the future. The health cards will be issued in the names of all the residents of Delhi. This will ensure the availability of the benefits of government healthcare services to every resident of Delhi. Post issuance, the health card will be integrated with the Health Information Management System.

"We need to ensure that all the residents of Delhi are issued e-health cards. We will provide health cards to every household in Delhi so that they can obtain hassle-free treatment," Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said. The app will have interactive features for the convenience of the patients. For instance, a patient will be able to update his latest information as well as ensure data correction in case of any discrepancies.

The Health Information Management System (HIMS) Project will be operationalised within this year, to provide priority health services to all categories of the residents of Delhi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 70 spoilers, release possible on March 18, what more we know

Adani Green Energy raises $1.35 billion in one of Asia's largest project financing deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Stalin slams AIADMK for 'not fulfilling' previous poll promises

DMK president M K Stalin on Thursday alleged the AIADMK did not fulfill its promises made during previous elections and accused it of copying his partys manifesto for the April 6 Tamil Nadu assembly polls.The AIADMK has now given a slew of ...

UK reports five cases of rare blood clots in AstraZeneca rollout, continues use of shot

Britains medicines regulator said there had been five cases of a rare type of blood clot in cerebral veins among people given AstraZenecas vaccine but said the shot should still be used as there was no evidence it caused blood clots.Concern...

Willing to mediate between Centre, farmer unions if govt suggests: JD(U)'s K C Tyagi

Senior JDU leader K C Tyagi said on Thursday that he is willing to play the role of a mediator between the Centre and farmer unions protesting three agri reform laws if the government makes any such suggestion.Tyagis remarks came after Bhar...

Tom Hardy's 'Venom 2' gets a new release date

Tom Hardy-starrer Venom Let There Be Carnage has got a new release date. The sequel, which also features Woody Harrelson, has pushed been back to September 17 this year. As per Variety, the forthcoming installment has been postponed several...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021