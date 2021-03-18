Won't let Khalistanis, Pakistanis other terrorists disturb Punjab's peace: Amarinder Singh

Left Menu

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has declared that under his government no Khalistani or Pakistani or any other terrorist activity will be allowed to disturb the peace of the state.

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 18-03-2021 19:01 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 19:01 IST
Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh. Image Credit: ANI

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has declared that under his government no Khalistani or Pakistani or any other terrorist activity will be allowed to disturb the peace of the state. According to Punjab CMO, "Taking serious note of perceptible increase in drone movement from across the border, Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh declared that "as long as I' am here, no Khalistani or Pakistani or any other terrorist activity will be allowed to disturb the peace of the state."

Singh also said, "I have read media reports about Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister wanting me to restrict the movement of people from Punjab to Himachal for religious purposes. I'm not in favour of restricting such movements. I haven't received a formal communication from him on this yet." The Punjab Chief Minister also said, "Night curfew will now be in place from 9 pm-5 am, instead of 11 pm-5 am, in the districts of Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Patiala, Mohali, Amritsar, Gurdaspur, Hoshiarpur, Kapurthala and Ropar. All these districts are reporting more than 100 cases daily."

It is noteworthy that the Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday said that the government is keeping an eye on the supply of weapons sent through drones from across the Pakistan border. "Certain instances of supply of weapons through drones from across the Pakistan border have come to the notice of security and law enforcement agencies. The government has been taking various steps to meet such challenges, which include round-the-clock effective surveillance, streamlining the intelligence set up, capacity building of forces, patrolling on the borders along with sensitization of local population in border areas, the establishment of observation posts, border fencing, floodlighting, deployment and use of modern and hi-tech surveillance equipment, etc," the MHA replied to a question asked by an MP regarding the matter in the Rajya Sabha.

"The government has adopted a multi-pronged approach to stop cross-border intrusions and secure our territories, which inter-alia includes the deployment of Border Guarding Forces along the international borders, effective domination of the borders by patrolling, laying Nakas, manning observation posts along the borders, vulnerability mapping of Border Out Posts (BOPs), deployment of surveillance equipment, strengthening of the intelligence network, erection of border fencing and floodlighting and deployment of technological solutions in non-feasible areas like riverine gaps, etc," the ministry added. (ANI)

