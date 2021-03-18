Left Menu

Jailed gangster Arun Gawli moves HC for parole

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 18-03-2021 19:10 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 19:10 IST
Gangster Arun Gawli on Thursday approached the Nagpur bench of Bombay High Court seeking parole on account of his wife's ill health.

Gawli's lawyer advocate Mir Nagman Ali told PTI that he had earlier filed an application for parole before the divisional commissioner but the same was rejected by an order dated March 3.

The 65-year-old approached the High Court, where the division bench of Justices Z A Haq and Amit Borkar issued a notice and sought responses from the divisional commissioner and jail superintendent of Nagpur prison.

The notice is made returnable on April 9, it was stated.

Gawli is serving life sentence in a 2008 murder case and has been lodged in Nagpur Central Prison.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

