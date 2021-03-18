IPS officer Ganapathy takes over as chief of counter-terrorist force NSG

Indian Police Service officer M A Ganapathy on Thursday took over as the new chief of the 'black cats' counter-terrorist force National Security Guard (NSG).

A former Director General (DG) of the Uttarakhand Police, Ganapathy was handed over the traditional baton by Indo-Tibetan Border Police chief S S Deswal, who has been heading the force in an additional capacity since October last year.

The orders for appointment of Ganapathy, a 1986-batch IPS officer, as the NSG DG were issued by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) on March 16. He is set to superannuate from the service in February, 2024, when he attains the age of 60.

The officer had been serving as the DG of the Bureau of Civil Aviation (BCAS) under the civil aviation till now and had earlier served in central deputation as the joint secretary for Naxal management and internal security (in the Union home ministry) and as the Special DG or chief of the Central Industrial Security Force's aviation security group that guards major civil airports in the country.

He has served in the Central Bureau of Investigation too.

The NSG was raised in 1984 as the federal contingency commando force and its primary task includes undertaking specific counter-terrorist, counter-hijack operations and VVIP protection duties.

