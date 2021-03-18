Left Menu

Param Bir Singh transferred as Mumbai Police Commissioner to aid probe in Sachin Waze case: Anil Deshmukh

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Thursday said NIA and Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) are investigating Sachin Waze case very professionally and Param Bir Singh has been transferred as Mumbai Police Commissioner so that investigation can be done without any hindrance.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 18-03-2021 19:21 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 19:21 IST
Param Bir Singh transferred as Mumbai Police Commissioner to aid probe in Sachin Waze case: Anil Deshmukh
Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. . Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Thursday said NIA and Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) are investigating Sachin Waze case very professionally and Param Bir Singh has been transferred as Mumbai Police Commissioner so that investigation can be done without any hindrance. "National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) are investigating Sachin Waze case very professionally. Action will be taken accordingly. Param Bir Singh has been transferred from the post of Mumbai Police Commissioner so that investigation can be done without any hindrance," Deshmukh told media persons here.

Param Bir Singh was on Wednesday transferred and appointed as Director-General Home Guard and Hemant Nagrale appointed as the next Mumbai Police chief in his place. The decision came after a meeting between NCP supremo Sharad Pawar and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday.

Earlier Deshmukh had said that appropriate action would be taken based on investigation agencies' findings in the Antilia bomb scare case. "The recovery of gelatin sticks from Scorpio jeep outside Mukesh Ambani's residence and the Mansukh Hiren murder case is being investigated by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS). Action will be taken based on the truth that comes out of the investigation,'' Deshmukh had told media persons.

Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Waze, who is allegedly involved in the planting of an explosives-laden car outside industrialist Mukesh Ambani's house, was arrested last week. NIA on Wednesday confirmed that the person, seen in a CCTV grab walking near Mukesh Ambani's residence on the night of February 25 when an explosive-laden vehicle was found, was Sachin Waze.

NIA was investigating a CCTV visual that surfaced on Monday showing a person walking near Ambani's residence on the night an explosive-laden vehicle was found wearing what initially seemed like a PPE (Personal protective equipment). Waze was transferred to the Citizen Facilitation Centre at the Mumbai Police Headquarters after his name came up in the death case of Mansukh Hiren, the owner of the vehicle that was found on Carmichael Raod outside Antilia on February 25.

Hiren was found dead in a creek on March 5 in Thane. Waze was sent to NIA custody till March 25 on Sunday. He had on Saturday moved an anticipatory bail application at Thane District and Sessions Court.

The matter briefly came up for hearing on March 12 but the court refused to give Waze interim relief and issued notice to the state government and posted the matter for hearing on March 19. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 70 spoilers, release possible on March 18, what more we know

Adani Green Energy raises $1.35 billion in one of Asia's largest project financing deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rohit completes 9000 runs in T20 cricket, 2nd Indian after Kohli

Senior opener Rohit Sharma on Thursday became the second Indian to complete 9000 runs in T20 cricket after skipper Virat Kohli.Rohit achieved the feat when he drove spinner Adil Rashid for a single during the fourth T20 International agains...

Rajya Sabha passes bill to raise FDI in insurance

Rajya Sabha on Thursday approved a bill to raise the foreign investment limit in the insurance sector to 74 per cent with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman saying while control will go to foreign companies, the majority of directors and k...

Stalin slams AIADMK for 'not fulfilling' previous poll promises

DMK president M K Stalin on Thursday alleged the AIADMK did not fulfill its promises made during previous elections and accused it of copying his partys manifesto for the April 6 Tamil Nadu assembly polls.The AIADMK has now given a slew of ...

UK reports five cases of rare blood clots in AstraZeneca rollout, continues use of shot

Britains medicines regulator said there had been five cases of a rare type of blood clot in cerebral veins among people given AstraZenecas vaccine but said the shot should still be used as there was no evidence it caused blood clots.Concern...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021