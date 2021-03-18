Gunmen kill 60-year-old trader outside bank in Rajasthan's Tonk, flee with cash

Three motorcycle-borne assailants shot dead a 60-year-old man outside a bank in Rajasthan's Tonk district on Thursday and fled with a bag containing Rs 30 lakh cash the victim was carrying, police said.

Satyanarayan Khandelwal, a trader, was fired upon by the accused outside a private bank on Jhilay Road, Station House Officer of Niwai police station Ajay Kumar said.

He said the victim was taken to a private hospital in Jaipur where he succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment.

The police officer said efforts were underway to identify the shooters using CCTV footage, and all major entry and exit routes of the town have been barricaded.

