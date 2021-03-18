Left Menu

Sri Lanka group seeks probe of reporter's alleged kidnapping

A police spokesperson said the current investigation is focused on determining why he fabricated the events.Gamages arrest on Wednesday came hours after being released from the hospital, according to his lawyer, Namal Rajapakse.The Sri Lanka-based Free Media Movement said in a statement that Gamage, a former freelance journalist who now runs his own publication, was abducted and tortured by unknown assailants on March 10.

PTI | Colombo | Updated: 18-03-2021 19:26 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 19:26 IST
Sri Lanka group seeks probe of reporter's alleged kidnapping

A Sri Lankan media rights group on Thursday urged police to expedite a probe into the alleged abduction and torture of a journalist, calling the incident a serious threat to the safety of journalists in the country.

However, Sri Lankan police say the journalist, Sujeewa Gamage, lied about being abducted and has been taken into custody for making a false statement. A police spokesperson said the current investigation is focused on determining why he fabricated the events.

Gamage's arrest on Wednesday came hours after being released from the hospital, according to his lawyer, Namal Rajapakse.

The Sri Lanka-based Free Media Movement said in a statement that Gamage, a former freelance journalist who now runs his own publication, was abducted and tortured by unknown assailants on March 10. Gamage said he was taken from Mirigama, a small town about 65 kilometers (40 miles) northeast of the capital Colombo, and was freed in the city later the same day. Gamage said he was treated in the capital's main hospital for injuries sustained during the abduction, and was discharged Wednesday. The Free Media Movement did not elaborate on the extent of his injuries, and hospital authorities declined to comment when contacted by The Associated Press.

Gamage said the kidnappers were looking for information on a data storage device, and stole three of his devices. Police spokesperson Ajith Rohana said an investigation into the kidnapping determined it was “a fabricated story,'' and that Gamage has confessed to making it up.

“He was arrested for making a false complaint and will be produced before the courts,'' Rohana said at a press conference Thursday.(AP) RUP RUP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 70 spoilers, release possible on March 18, what more we know

Adani Green Energy raises $1.35 billion in one of Asia's largest project financing deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

AP govt directive to business establishments to implement COVID-19 measures

The Andhra Pradesh government on Thursday instructed managements of factories, industries, shops and establishments in the state to continue all measures in their respective organizations to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease in view...

Merger of education regulators will happen this year: AICTE

Key structural reforms in the education sector, especially the merger of regulators leading to the creation of Higher Education Commission of India HECI, will happen this year, AICTE Chairman Anil Sahasrabudhe said here on Thursday.The HECI...

6,061 habitations affected by arsenic, 4,592 by flouride in India: Govt

There are 6,061 arsenic-affected and 4,592 flouride-affected human habitations in the country, the government informed Parliament on Thursday. In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat s...

Rajya Sabha passes bill to raise FDI in insurance

Rajya Sabha on Thursday approved a bill to raise the foreign investment limit in the insurance sector to 74 per cent with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman saying while control will go to foreign companies, the majority of directors and k...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021