Left Menu

WIDER IMAGE-Seen from the sky: polluted waters around the world

Others show domestic waste clogging the Citarum river in Bandung, Indonesia, and sewage flowing into the Euphrates in Najaf, Iraq. Dr Julia Brown, a human geographer specialising in environment and development at the University of Portsmouth, said many countries with water-intensive agriculture and industry lacked adequate safe drinking water.

Reuters | Updated: 18-03-2021 19:33 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 19:31 IST
WIDER IMAGE-Seen from the sky: polluted waters around the world
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

About 4 billion people experience severe water shortages for at least one month a year and around 1.6 billion people - almost a quarter of the world's population - have problems accessing a clean, safe water supply, according to the United Nations.

While the UN's Sustainable Development Goals call for water and sanitation for all by 2030, the world body says water scarcity is increasing and more than half the world's population will be living in water-stressed regions by 2050. In the run-up to the UN's World Water Day on March 22, Reuters photographers used drones to capture dramatic pictures and video of polluted waterways around the world.

In one image, a discarded sofa lies beached in the Tiete river, in Brazil's biggest city Sao Paulo, into which hundreds of tonnes of untreated sewage and waste are tipped each day. Others show domestic waste clogging the Citarum river in Bandung, Indonesia, and sewage flowing into the Euphrates in Najaf, Iraq.

Dr Julia Brown, a human geographer specialising in environment and development at the University of Portsmouth, said many countries with water-intensive agriculture and industry lacked adequate safe drinking water. "When we buy products and buy food and clothing we don't always appreciate that we're actually importing somebody else's water and often those countries where we're importing water from, like in avocados or our denim jeans, they're actually very water-scarce countries," she told Reuters.

Brown added that, while extending access to water was important, maintaining that access in some of the poorest parts of the world was often overlooked. "NGOs like to have their photographs taken with a shiny new hand pump ... then they walk away and it's handed over to communities to raise the funds to maintain these systems, to make sure that they're repaired. And if they're not?" she said.

"The research indicates at any one time one third of hand pumps across Sub-Saharan Africa are broken." (Writing by Stuart McDill and Alex Richardson; Editing by Mike Collett-White)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 70 spoilers, release possible on March 18, what more we know

Adani Green Energy raises $1.35 billion in one of Asia's largest project financing deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Auto industry to work with govt to create scrappage centres, vehicle testing infra: SIAM

Auto industry body SIAM on Thursday hailed the vehicle scrappage policy and said it will work with the government towards creating the infrastructure for vehicle testing as well as scrappage centres all over the country. The industry body s...

Facebook developing wristband to support augmented reality glasses

Facebook Inc said on Thursday it is developing a wristband that would be able to control its augmented reality AR glasses that are expected to be launched this year. Wearers of the band would be able to interact with the virtual world with ...

India score 185/8 against England in 4th T20I

Invited to bat, India posted 185 for eight against England in the fourth T20 International here on Thursday.Suryakumar Yadav top-scored for the home team with a 31-ball 57 while Shreyas Iyer blazed away to 37 off 18 deliveries. England lead...

Ambani security scare: two cars allegedly used by Waze seized

The National Investigation Agency NIA on Thursday seized two more luxury cars allegedly used by suspended Mumbai police officer Sachin Waze, sources said.A Toyota Land Cruiser Prado was found parked outside Wazes residence in Saket area of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021