Left Menu

Man seen spitting on 'rotis' arrested along with associate

Two men have been arrested after a video surfaced on social media purportedly showing one of them kneading the dough at a local hotel in west Delhi and the other spitting on the roti flatbread just before putting them in the oven, officials said on Thursday.In the video, a man wearing a blue t-shirt is seen kneading the dough while the other person in a white undershirt is seen preparing the roti.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-03-2021 19:38 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 19:38 IST
Man seen spitting on 'rotis' arrested along with associate

Two men have been arrested after a video surfaced on social media purportedly showing one of them kneading the dough at a local hotel in west Delhi and the other spitting on the 'roti' (flatbread) just before putting them in the oven, officials said on Thursday.

In the video, a man wearing a blue t-shirt is seen kneading the dough while the other person in a white undershirt is seen preparing the 'roti'. Police said the man who is seen spitting on the 'rotis' has been identified as Ibrahim. ''After initiating the investigation, it was found that the video was from a local hotel named Chand in the Khyala area. The two men have been identified as Sabi Anwar and Ibrahim, both natives of Kishanganj in Bihar. Ibrahim was spitting on the dough. ''We have registered a case under relevant sections and arrested both the accused. We have also filed a case against the owner of the hotel named Aamir for running the eatery without permission,'' a senior police officer said. According to reports, a man was arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut last month after he was caught on camera spitting on the dough while preparing 'rotis' at a wedding function.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 70 spoilers, release possible on March 18, what more we know

Adani Green Energy raises $1.35 billion in one of Asia's largest project financing deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

France's Macron admonishes Iran amid slow progress on nuclear talks

French President Emmanuel Macron accused Iran on Thursday of continuing to violate a 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, and said Tehran should act responsibly.France, along with Britain, Germany and the European Union, is trying to bring ...

Auto industry to work with govt to create scrappage centres, vehicle testing infra: SIAM

Auto industry body SIAM on Thursday hailed the vehicle scrappage policy and said it will work with the government towards creating the infrastructure for vehicle testing as well as scrappage centres all over the country. The industry body s...

Facebook developing wristband to support augmented reality glasses

Facebook Inc said on Thursday it is developing a wristband that would be able to control its augmented reality AR glasses that are expected to be launched this year. Wearers of the band would be able to interact with the virtual world with ...

India score 185/8 against England in 4th T20I

Invited to bat, India posted 185 for eight against England in the fourth T20 International here on Thursday.Suryakumar Yadav top-scored for the home team with a 31-ball 57 while Shreyas Iyer blazed away to 37 off 18 deliveries. England lead...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021