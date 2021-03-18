Left Menu

Separated by politics, a Gaza family longs for Mother's Day reunion

Sunday is Mother's Day across most of the Middle East but, for the third year running, Gaza resident Niveen Gharqoud will be forced to spend it without four of her five children. They haven't met since 2018, when she sent them to live with their father Sami in Qalqilya, a West Bank city east of the military wall that separates Israel from the occupied Palestinian territories.

Reuters | Updated: 18-03-2021 19:38 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 19:38 IST
Separated by politics, a Gaza family longs for Mother's Day reunion

Sunday is Mother's Day across most of the Middle East but, for the third year running, Gaza resident Niveen Gharqoud will be forced to spend it without four of her five children.

They haven't met since 2018, when she sent them to live with their father Sami in Qalqilya, a West Bank city east of the military wall that separates Israel from the occupied Palestinian territories. She lives in Juhr Edeek, a village just west of a separate border fence that isolates the Gaza Strip. In between the two barriers is Israel, which she is not allowed to cross.

So the only way Gharqoud and the one child who still lives with her can bridge the 120 km (75 miles) gap is electronically. "One hour is all I need to be with my children," Gharqoud said as she prepared for her Mother's Day cellphone call. "Nothing will satisfy me but to be with my children on Mother’s Day."

Behind the family's separation is a complex system of restrictions that Israel applies in the territories that it captured and occupied in a 1967 war. Israel says it needs the system to protect its own citizens. Palestinians say it is unfair and arbitrary.

Gharqoud hoped the bulk of her family would be better off outside Gaza, and that she could join them later. "(But) three years of attempts didn't work for me," she told Reuters. "A checkpoint is standing between my children and me."

COGAT, Israel's military liaison to the Palestinians, said it limits to "humanitarian-exceptional cases only" the number of Palestinians allowed to travel to Israel and the West Bank from Gaza because the enclave is controlled by Islamist militant group Hamas. COGAT said Gharqoud's application to travel was denied "after being carefully examined" because it did not meet the necessary criteria.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 70 spoilers, release possible on March 18, what more we know

Adani Green Energy raises $1.35 billion in one of Asia's largest project financing deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

France's Macron admonishes Iran amid slow progress on nuclear talks

French President Emmanuel Macron accused Iran on Thursday of continuing to violate a 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, and said Tehran should act responsibly.France, along with Britain, Germany and the European Union, is trying to bring ...

Auto industry to work with govt to create scrappage centres, vehicle testing infra: SIAM

Auto industry body SIAM on Thursday hailed the vehicle scrappage policy and said it will work with the government towards creating the infrastructure for vehicle testing as well as scrappage centres all over the country. The industry body s...

Facebook developing wristband to support augmented reality glasses

Facebook Inc said on Thursday it is developing a wristband that would be able to control its augmented reality AR glasses that are expected to be launched this year. Wearers of the band would be able to interact with the virtual world with ...

India score 185/8 against England in 4th T20I

Invited to bat, India posted 185 for eight against England in the fourth T20 International here on Thursday.Suryakumar Yadav top-scored for the home team with a 31-ball 57 while Shreyas Iyer blazed away to 37 off 18 deliveries. England lead...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021