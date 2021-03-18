Left Menu

IPS Sanjay Pandey accuses Thackeray govt of overlooking seniority in appointments; proceeds on leave

Sanjay Pandey, DG Maharashtra State Security Corporation, who recently went on leave, on Thursday accused the Uddhav Thackeray led-government in the state of overlooking his seniority while granting position in the police department.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 18-03-2021 19:38 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 19:38 IST
IPS Sanjay Pandey accuses Thackeray govt of overlooking seniority in appointments; proceeds on leave
Sanjay Pandey, DG Maharashtra Security Corporation speaking with ANI on Thursday.. Image Credit: ANI

Sanjay Pandey, DG Maharashtra State Security Corporation, who recently went on leave, on Thursday accused the Uddhav Thackeray led-government in the state of overlooking his seniority while granting position in the police department. His statement comes after senior IPS officer Sanjay Pandey informed the Maharashtra government that he has decided to proceed on leave. This development took place after Pandey was shifted to head the Maharashtra State Security Corporation (MSSC). Sanjay Pandey was earlier DG, Home Guards.

"I have been mistreated. I think what all happened is not according to the law. That's why I tried to present my side to the government and requested them to rectify their mistakes." On the possible issue of political animosity, Pandey said, "I was DCP zone 8 during the 1993 riots and I had taken justified action against party's workers (Shiv Sena) in areas near Kherwadi..for blocking road etc. ... The govt is too large a body to settle scores with me. If they are, we are not in safe hands."

"They (State government) gave me inquiries against senior IPS officers and I completed those, filed reports too. But when they had to give me charge of the big office they neglected me like I was not efficient enough. I don't know why they did this," he added. Talking about the letter he has sent to the Maharashtra government, Pandey said, "Well, my letter speaks for itself and talks about the injustice that has been done to me. Not only this government but prior to this government, there were injustices that were being done. And I have mentioned several instances of this government."

On whether he will take the charge of the new position, he said, "There is no question of me taking charge of my new office because I was already having that charge additional to the DG home guards office since the retirement of previous Maharashtra Security corporation chief... I have proceeded to leave that's it." "When the CP post became vacant I was a senior, but they overlooked me. When the anti-corruption post became vacant they overlooked me. When the DG went, they gave an additional charge to someone, which is illegal, as per the Supreme Court order. Now again the CP post became vacant they have appointed another officer. I have nothing against these brother officers but the act of the government is not in line with what the SC order is." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 70 spoilers, release possible on March 18, what more we know

Adani Green Energy raises $1.35 billion in one of Asia's largest project financing deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

France's Macron admonishes Iran amid slow progress on nuclear talks

French President Emmanuel Macron accused Iran on Thursday of continuing to violate a 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, and said Tehran should act responsibly.France, along with Britain, Germany and the European Union, is trying to bring ...

Auto industry to work with govt to create scrappage centres, vehicle testing infra: SIAM

Auto industry body SIAM on Thursday hailed the vehicle scrappage policy and said it will work with the government towards creating the infrastructure for vehicle testing as well as scrappage centres all over the country. The industry body s...

Facebook developing wristband to support augmented reality glasses

Facebook Inc said on Thursday it is developing a wristband that would be able to control its augmented reality AR glasses that are expected to be launched this year. Wearers of the band would be able to interact with the virtual world with ...

India score 185/8 against England in 4th T20I

Invited to bat, India posted 185 for eight against England in the fourth T20 International here on Thursday.Suryakumar Yadav top-scored for the home team with a 31-ball 57 while Shreyas Iyer blazed away to 37 off 18 deliveries. England lead...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021