Russia, U.S. China, Pakistan call on Afghans to discuss immediate ceasefire after talks-TASS

Officials from Russia, the United States, China and Pakistan called the participants of Afghan peace talks in Moscow on Thursday to discuss an immediate ceasefire, TASS cited a joint statement as saying.

The talks - which brought together Afghan political leaders, government representatives and a Taliban delegation - were designed to give a boost to negotiations between the Afghan government and the Taliban in Qatar's capital Doha, stalled lately by government accusations that the insurgents have done too little to halt violence.

