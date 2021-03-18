Russia, U.S. China, Pakistan call on Afghans to discuss immediate ceasefire after talks-TASS

Russia, U.S. China, Pakistan call on Afghans to discuss immediate ceasefire after talks-TASSReuters | Moscow | Updated: 18-03-2021 20:12 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 20:09 IST
Officials from Russia, the United States, China and Pakistan called the participants of Afghan peace talks in Moscow on Thursday to discuss an immediate ceasefire, TASS cited a joint statement as saying.
The talks - which brought together Afghan political leaders, government representatives and a Taliban delegation - were designed to give a boost to negotiations between the Afghan government and the Taliban in Qatar's capital Doha, stalled lately by government accusations that the insurgents have done too little to halt violence.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
China reports 10 new COVID-19 cases vs 11 a day earlier
Ex-serviceman who won star medal during Indo-China war now drives an auto
US 'concerned' by Russia, China using vaccines to engage with countries
US lawmakers introduce resolution to scrap 'one-China policy'
Ex-serviceman who won star medal during India-China war now drives an auto