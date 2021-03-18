Left Menu

MA Ganapathy takes charge as DG of National Security Guard

MA Ganapathy on Thursday assumed charge as the Director-General of the National Security Guard (NSG).

MA Ganapathy (left) assumes charge as Director-General of the National Security Guard (Photo/Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

MA Ganapathy on Thursday assumed charge as the Director-General of the National Security Guard (NSG).

NSG, in a tweet, informed, "Outgoing Director General S S Deswal, IPS passing over the baton to M A Ganapathy, IPS who assumed charge as Director-General, National Security Guard on March 18, 2021."

NSG is a 'federal contingency world-class zero error' force to deal with anti-terrorist activities in all its manifestation. The NSG is a force especially equipped and trained to deal with specific situations and is, therefore, to be used only in exceptional circumstances to thwart serious acts of terrorism. (ANI)

