MA Ganapathy takes charge as DG of National Security Guard

MA Ganapathy on Thursday assumed charge as the Director-General of the National Security Guard (NSG).

NSG, in a tweet, informed, "Outgoing Director General S S Deswal, IPS passing over the baton to M A Ganapathy, IPS who assumed charge as Director-General, National Security Guard on March 18, 2021."

Advertisement

NSG is a 'federal contingency world-class zero error' force to deal with anti-terrorist activities in all its manifestation. The NSG is a force especially equipped and trained to deal with specific situations and is, therefore, to be used only in exceptional circumstances to thwart serious acts of terrorism. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)