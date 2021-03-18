Left Menu

Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMO) of Madhya Pradesh's Indore Dr Praveen Jadia has said that there is a surge in COVID-19 cases in the district because people are not following COVID-19 protocols.

ANI | Indore (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 18-03-2021 20:18 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 20:18 IST
People not adhering to COVID-19 norms, resulting in surge in cases: CMO Indore
People without masks in Indore (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMO) of Madhya Pradesh's Indore Dr Praveen Jadia has said that there is a surge in COVID-19 cases in the district because people are not following COVID-19 protocols. "Yesterday out of 2,536 tests conducted in Indore, 294 were tested positive. The cases had earlier reached to 15-20 per day," Dr Jadia said.

"Since people are not wearing masks and not following social distancing, there is a surge in COVID cases. When police and administration show strictness, people carry their masks with them but do not wear them. Following the COVID-19 protocols can only save us from the virus," the CMO said. Dr Jadia further said, "The COVID-19 vaccination in Indore is underway at 149 centres, out of which 75 are government centres and 74 private centres. More than 1.75 lakh people have been vaccinated in the city."

"There is no guarantee that vaccination can provide complete immunity against the coronavirus. The immunity develops only after taking both the doses of the COVID-19 vaccine," he said. "A person who was once infected with the virus can also be infected again," he added.

According to the union health ministry, there are 5,616 active COVID-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh. (ANI)

