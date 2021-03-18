Toddler raped by 13-year-old boy: police

A 13-year-old boy allegedly raped a two-year-old girl here after watching a pornographic film on a mobile phone, police said on Thursday.

She was living in her maternal grandparents' home in a village in Revati block, around 30 km from the district headquarters. The toddler had gone to a neighbour's house while playing on Tuesday evening where the teenager raped her, an officer said.

The boy had allegedly seen a pornographic film on a mobile phone before the incident, Revati police station incharge said.

On the complaint of the child's grandmother, a case was registered and the boy was taken into custody on Thursday, the officer added. PTI CORR SAB HMB

