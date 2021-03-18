Left Menu

BJP MLA Raghunandan Rao slams state budget, says it will put additional burden on people in Telangana

Telangana's Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Raghunandan Rao on Thursday slammed the state budget that was recently rolled by Finance Minister T Harish Rao in the state assembly and claimed that this budget will put additional burden on the public in Telangana.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 18-03-2021 20:21 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 20:21 IST
BJP MLA Raghunandan Rao slams state budget, says it will put additional burden on people in Telangana
Telangana's Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Raghunandan Rao (Photo/Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Telangana's Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Raghunandan Rao on Thursday slammed the state budget that was recently rolled by Finance Minister T Harish Rao in the state assembly and claimed that this budget will put additional burden on the public in Telangana. Speaking to ANI, Rao said: "Despite having a debt of crores of rupees, the state government would continue to mount the debt of the state government to implement this budget, thereby adding a monetary burden on the public," said BJP MLA Raghunandan Rao.

Today, Minister of Finance for Telangana State, T Harish Rao, released the budget of the state for the year 2021-2022. Reacting to the budget, BJP MLA Raghunandan Rao said that the budget is limited to paper form only and nothing was implemented. Speaking to ANI, BJP MLA said that even in the earlier budget sessions, crores of rupees had been declared for the development of the state that was just limited to papers. "The budget that the state government presented will only be limited to papers. Even in the last year's, budget, lakhs of crores of rupees have been declared. But, how much of that budget has been used for the development of the state?"

Speaking about the unemployment allowance announced for the unemployed youth in the state, Raghunandan Rao questioned how the government can spend some Rs 5,000 crores for the unemployment allowance in the budget when the KCR government has claimed that they don't have money to give salaries. "Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has allotted some Rs 5,000 crores for the Unemployment Allowance in the State Budget. But KCR had also said that they don't have money in the state to give salaries." He further said that without having money, how can the state announce a budget of more than Rs 2 lakh crores.

Raghunandan further claimed that the state is already in a debt of Rs 4 lakh crores. He questioned how will the state government get money to implement the budget. "To implement this budget, KCR is likely to take more money in the form of debt and this would only increase the burden on the people of this state," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 70 spoilers, release possible on March 18, what more we know

Adani Green Energy raises $1.35 billion in one of Asia's largest project financing deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

King Goodwill Zwelithini was a champion of social cohesion, abhorred violence: President Ramaphosa

The late Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini was a champion of social cohesion, abhorred violence and its consequences, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Thursday at the memorial service of the monarch who died last week.Delivering ...

France's Macron admonishes Iran amid slow progress on nuclear talks

French President Emmanuel Macron accused Iran on Thursday of continuing to violate a 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, and said Tehran should act responsibly.France, along with Britain, Germany and the European Union, is trying to bring ...

Auto industry to work with govt to create scrappage centres, vehicle testing infra: SIAM

Auto industry body SIAM on Thursday hailed the vehicle scrappage policy and said it will work with the government towards creating the infrastructure for vehicle testing as well as scrappage centres all over the country. The industry body s...

WRAPUP 3-U.S. weekly jobless claims increase; mid-Atlantic factory activity near 50-year high

The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits unexpectedly rose last week, but the labor market is regaining its footing as an acceleration in the pace of vaccinations leads to more businesses reopening.The improving h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021