NHRC notice to UP govt, DGP over five people dying in open septic tank in Agra

The NHRC has issued notices to the Uttar Pradesh government and the state police chief over reports of death of five persons, including four from a family, after inhaling poisonous gas inside an open septic tank in Agra district, officials said.

The National Human Rights Commission, in a statement, said it has taken suo motu cognisance of a media report, as per which the 12-feet deep sewage water tank was dug three days ago, and was ''left uncovered'', and was filled with 4-ft feet deep sewage.

Five persons, including four from a family, died after inhaling poisonous gas inside an open septic tank in Fatehabad in Agra on March 16, the NHRC said in a statement. The Commission has issued notices to the chief secretary and the director general of police, Uttar Pradesh, seeking a detailed report within four weeks. The report must include information regarding the measures being adopted by the state government to deal with such tragic incidents, it said.

Issuing the notices, the Commission has also observed that ''five lives were lost due to the apparent negligence of the owner of the house, as well as the authorities responsible to monitor such work in their area of jurisdiction. It is necessary to fix the responsibility and take action against the guilty so that such incidents of gross negligence causing death are not repeated''.

According to the media reports carried on Wednesday, the string of deaths began when a 10-year-old boy accidentally fell into an open septic tank. His two brothers, aged 16 and 17, then jumped into the gaping hole after listening to the wails of their sibling. Their panic-stricken uncle, aged 32, and a neighbour, aged 20, also followed to save them, but they also paid with their lives, the statement said.

''Reportedly, the senior superintendent of Agra has said that the five persons, who had fallen in the septic tank, were declared brought dead at S N Medical College, Agra,'' it added.

