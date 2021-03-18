Left Menu

France's Macron say Iran must behave responsibly, make gestures

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 18-03-2021 20:39 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 20:31 IST
France's Macron say Iran must behave responsibly, make gestures
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

France's president said on Thursday Iran had to stop worsening the situation with regard its nuclear accord with word powers and act responsibly.

"Iran must make the expected gestures and behave in a responsible way," Emmanuel Macron said alongside his Israeli counterpart Reuven Rivlin, adding that he wanted a return to the 2015 nuclear deal, but also the control of Iran's ballistic missile activities in the region.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 70 spoilers, release possible on March 18, what more we know

Adani Green Energy raises $1.35 billion in one of Asia's largest project financing deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BJP, Opposition members spar in Lok Sabha over situation in J&K

Lok Sabha Thursday witnessed an intense debate during a discussion on supplementary demands for grants for Jammu and Kashmir with Opposition alleging the situation has worsened there after it was made a union territory, while the ruling BJP...

It's time for Pak and India to 'bury the past and move forward', says Gen Bajwa

Pakistans powerful Army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa said on Thursday that it was time for India and Pakistan to bury the past and move forward, a day after Prime Minister Imran Khan made similar overtures towards New Delhi following an unex...

King Goodwill Zwelithini was a champion of social cohesion, abhorred violence: President Ramaphosa

The late Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini was a champion of social cohesion, abhorred violence and its consequences, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Thursday at the memorial service of the monarch who died last week.Delivering ...

France's Macron admonishes Iran amid slow progress on nuclear talks

French President Emmanuel Macron accused Iran on Thursday of continuing to violate a 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, and said Tehran should act responsibly.France, along with Britain, Germany and the European Union, is trying to bring ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021