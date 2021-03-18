France's Macron says will need new approach on Lebanon

France's Macron says will need new approach on LebanonReuters | Paris | Updated: 18-03-2021 20:39 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 20:34 IST
French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday that he would push for a new approach in the coming weeks on Lebanon given that the country's key actors had made no progress over the last seven months to resolve the economic and political crisis.
Macron, who was speaking alongside his Israeli counterpart, has spearheaded international efforts to resolve the crisis, but with little success to date.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
