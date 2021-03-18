Biden dispatches U.S. senator to Ethiopia over humanitarian crisis

U.S. President Joe Biden has sent U.S. Senator Chris Coons to Ethiopia to meet with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali and convey the U.S. president's "grave concerns" over the humanitarian crisis in the countries northern Tigray region.

Biden's National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, in a statement on Thursday, said Coons would also consult with the African Union.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)