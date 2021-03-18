Biden dispatches U.S. senator to Ethiopia over humanitarian crisis

Biden dispatches U.S. senator to Ethiopia over humanitarian crisisReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 18-03-2021 20:39 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 20:37 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden has sent U.S. Senator Chris Coons to Ethiopia to meet with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali and convey the U.S. president's "grave concerns" over the humanitarian crisis in the countries northern Tigray region.
Biden's National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, in a statement on Thursday, said Coons would also consult with the African Union.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S.
- Chris Coons
- Tigray
- Coons
- Joe Biden
- African Union
- Ethiopia
- Jake Sullivan
ALSO READ
U.S. presses Ethiopia to end Tigray violence, protect civilians
Ethiopia frees workers with foreign media detained in Tigray, official says
Ethiopia frees workers with foreign media detained in Tigray, official says
U.N. seeks access to Ethiopia's Tigray for war crimes probe
U.N. seeks access to Ethiopia's Tigray for war crimes probe