France's Macron say Iran must behave responsibly, make gestures

France's Macron say Iran must behave responsibly, make gesturesReuters | Paris | Updated: 18-03-2021 20:47 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 20:46 IST
France's president said on Thursday Iran had to stop worsening the situation with regard its nuclear accord with word powers and act responsibly.
"Iran must make the expected gestures and behave in a responsible way," Emmanuel Macron said alongside his Israeli counterpart Reuven Rivlin, adding that he wanted a return to the 2015 nuclear deal, but also the control of Iran's ballistic missile activities in the region.
