Top Shia body appeals to SC to dismiss Rizvi's PIL

The All India Shia Personal Law Board (AISPLB) appealed to the Supreme Court to dismiss the petition filed by former Uttar Pradesh Shia Waqf Board chairperson Wasim Rizvi to remove 26 verses of the Quran.

The emergency meeting of the board's executive was held in Lucknow on Thursday and it demanded from the government to give harsh punishments to people like him who are disrespectful to any religion or its holy book.

According to AISPLB spokesperson Maulana Yasub Abbas, a decision was taken in the executive meeting to request the Supreme Court to reject the PIL to maintain peace in the country.

The PIL was filed by Rizvi in the top court on March 11 and sought that 26 verses of the Quran be removed, arguing that these ''promote terrorism'', triggering a row and strong opposition from various quarters.

Abbas said an appeal was made to all Muslims to put their photos on social media while reciting the Quran in their homes, mosques or imambara at 9 pm next Monday, and also put a picture of the holy book as their DPs.

He added that remarks by the Allahabad University vice chancellor against the morning azan were also strongly condemned in the meeting. PTI SLM SAB HMB

