Left Menu

Make immunisation open for people above 18 yrs, relax vaccination guidelines: Kejriwal to Centre

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-03-2021 20:49 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 20:49 IST
Make immunisation open for people above 18 yrs, relax vaccination guidelines: Kejriwal to Centre

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday appealed to the Centre to bring some relaxations in the COVID-19 vaccination guidelines and make the process open for all aged above 18 years.

If done so then the entire population of Delhi could be immunised in three months, he asserted.

Acknowledging that coronavirus cases in Delhi have been rising in the last few days, Kejriwal, at a virtual press conference, asserted it was not a matter to be worried about even as he announced the capacity of daily inoculation in Delhi will be augmented from 30,000-40,000 to 1.25 lakh.

He also said the number of vaccination centres will be doubled to 1,000 from about 500 at present spanning both government and private facilities. The closing time for vaccination would be extended and would be done from 9 am to 9 pm from 9 am to 5 pm currently.

Later in the day, an order about extending the timings of vaccination was issued by the health department.

''All the facilities will ensure deployment of adequate manpower at these sites to ensure proper functioning of vaccination sites. Non-compliance shall be viewed seriously,'' it stated Kejriwal said on one hand India has taken a lead in making a vaccine, but unfortunately, on the other, a rise in coronavirus cases is being reported in the country.

This is ''difficult to digest'', he said.

''Thus, I would appeal to the Central government to bring some relaxations in the vaccination guidelines, in terms of eligibility of age groups. The current guidelines are very strict and rigid, and also has co-morbidity rider for an age group.

''Our country is now doing good in terms of the production of the vaccine. Therefore, rather than creating criteria on the eligibility, age groups with comorbidities etc, we should create a category of ineligible people, for instance, people below 18 and other age groups,'' he said.

The chief minister suggested that the COVID-19 vaccination process be made open, and a walk-in facility should be included in case of a regular immunisation procedure. ''If the Centre relaxes those criteria and allows vaccination largely for all, and if we get a sufficient supply of the vaccine, then we have formulated a plan today to administer the vaccine to the entire population of Delhi in three months,'' he added.

Kejriwal also appealed to the Centre to decentralise the vaccination system so that it exercises less control and allows the state governments to carry out the job ''on a war footing''.

''I also want to appeal to the Central government to provide some relaxation in the guidelines for the expansion of vaccination centres. We will be writing to the Centre to relax a few parameters. We assure them that we will be careful, and take all precautions.

''This relaxation will help us in opening new centres. Also, many of the existing centres are functioning 24 hours a day. We will have more centres functioning round-the-clock,'' he said.

During the press interaction, Kejriwal acknowledged a spike in COVID-19 cases in the city, particularly in the last three days, and said his government has directed officials for stricter tracking, tracing and isolation of cases. On Wednesday, the number of daily cases increased to over 500. It was a ''negligible'' rise and ''not a cause for worry''. It was still much lower compared to several thousands of daily cases reported in June, September and November, the chief minister added.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain asked people to be cautious, observe all safety norms and not get complacent about the pandemic situation in the city.

Delhi on Wednesday had recorded 536 coronavirus cases, the highest in about two-and-a-half months, while there more persons died from COVID-19 infection, taking the death toll to 10,948.

Kejriwal said that due to a decrease in cases a few weeks ago, laxity had crept in the system but now direction has been issued for stricter surveillance and stricter enforcement of safety norms like using of masks and social distancing.

The Delhi government is in consultation with experts of its own and the Central government and taking all possible measures to check the rise in the number of COVID-19 cases. ''We are closely monitoring the situation and taking adequate measures to address the situation,'' the chief minister added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 70 spoilers, release possible on March 18, what more we know

Adani Green Energy raises $1.35 billion in one of Asia's largest project financing deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rugby-Ireland ring changes for England Six Nations clash

Ireland coach Andy Farrell has made several changes to his team to face England in their final Six Nations match in Dublin on Saturday, with experienced scrumhalf Conor Murray back in the starting lineup alongside skipper Johnny Sexton.Bund...

Five people arrested for gold loan fraud in Delhi

Five people, including two employees of a non-banking financial company, have been arrested here for allegedly duping the firm by fraudulently providing loans in exchange of fake gold, police said on Thursday.The accused have been identifie...

King Goodwill Zwelithini was a champion of social cohesion, abhorred violence: President Ramaphosa

The late Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini was a champion of social cohesion, abhorred violence and its consequences, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Thursday at the memorial service of the monarch who died last week.Delivering ...

BJP, Opposition members spar in Lok Sabha over situation in J&K

Lok Sabha Thursday witnessed an intense debate during a discussion on supplementary demands for grants for Jammu and Kashmir with Opposition alleging the situation has worsened there after it was made a union territory, while the ruling BJP...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021