Left Menu

Law and order situation has improved in Jammu and Kashmir: Nirmala   

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-03-2021 20:56 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 20:56 IST
Law and order situation has improved in Jammu and Kashmir: Nirmala   

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said law and order situation has improved in Jammu and Kashmir and assembly elections can be held only after completion of the delimitation process.

She said abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A of the Indian Constitution has been welcomed by the people, who came out in large numbers to participate in the local body elections.

The minister was replying to a discussion on Budgets for Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Puducherry in the Lok Sabha.

The Budgets for 2021-22 were later approved by the lower house.

''Law and order is coming back to absolute normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir,'' she said adding the development works are taking place in the union territory at a faster pace.

Citing figures, the minister said rail, road, and housing projects are making progress.

With regard to assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, she said it can be held only after completion of the delimitation process and the decision to hold elections lies with the Election Commission.

Regarding Puducherry, she said the vote on account is being approved to allow the UT government meet its expenses for the period April 1 to August 31, 2021.

The Lok Sabha also approved the supplementary demand for grants for Puducherry for 2020-21.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 70 spoilers, release possible on March 18, what more we know

Adani Green Energy raises $1.35 billion in one of Asia's largest project financing deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rugby-Ireland ring changes for England Six Nations clash

Ireland coach Andy Farrell has made several changes to his team to face England in their final Six Nations match in Dublin on Saturday, with experienced scrumhalf Conor Murray back in the starting lineup alongside skipper Johnny Sexton.Bund...

Five people arrested for gold loan fraud in Delhi

Five people, including two employees of a non-banking financial company, have been arrested here for allegedly duping the firm by fraudulently providing loans in exchange of fake gold, police said on Thursday.The accused have been identifie...

King Goodwill Zwelithini was a champion of social cohesion, abhorred violence: President Ramaphosa

The late Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini was a champion of social cohesion, abhorred violence and its consequences, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Thursday at the memorial service of the monarch who died last week.Delivering ...

BJP, Opposition members spar in Lok Sabha over situation in J&K

Lok Sabha Thursday witnessed an intense debate during a discussion on supplementary demands for grants for Jammu and Kashmir with Opposition alleging the situation has worsened there after it was made a union territory, while the ruling BJP...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021