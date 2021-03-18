Left Menu

Govt making efforts to ease farmers' journey from 'seed to market': PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that the central government is determined to remove every small and big difficulty in the way of the farmers' journey from the 'seed to market'.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-03-2021 20:58 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 20:58 IST
Govt making efforts to ease farmers' journey from 'seed to market': PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that the central government is determined to remove every small and big difficulty in the way of the farmers' journey from the 'seed to market'. Replying to a letter received from a farmer from Uttarakhand's Nainital congratulating the Prime Minister on completion of five years of Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, Modi said, "The PM Fasal Bima Yojana is continuously playing an important role in protecting the economic interests of the hardworking farmers by reducing the risk associated with weather uncertainties. Crores of farmers are availing the benefits of this farmer-friendly insurance scheme today."

"Through comprehensive coverage and transparent claim redressal process over the last five years, this 'fasal bima' (crop insurance) scheme has emerged as an example of our determined efforts for farmers' welfare. Today, sustained efforts are being made to remove every small and big difficulty in the way of the farmers' journey from the 'seed to market' and to ensure their prosperity and progress of agriculture," PM Modi said. He also appreciated the contribution and role of the people in the progress of the country and wrote, "Today the country is rapidly moving towards building a strong, prosperous and self-reliant India with a vision of all-round development. Energised by the trust of all the citizens, the nation is determined to achieve the national goals and I am sure that our efforts to take the country to new heights on the world stage will be further intensified." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 70 spoilers, release possible on March 18, what more we know

Adani Green Energy raises $1.35 billion in one of Asia's largest project financing deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Nepal to resume cross border transportation with India

Nepal on Thursday decided to resume cross border transportation with India as the Himalayan nations COVID-19 cases significantly decreased.The decision was taken during a meeting of Nepals COVID-19 Crisis Management Centre CCMC at the Prime...

Afghan bus blast and helicopter crash kill 13 - officials

A roadside bomb killed four people in a bus carrying Afghan government staff in Kabul on Thursday, a day after nine members of the security forces died when their helicopter was shot down, officials said. No one has yet claimed responsibili...

LIC eases policy claim settlement process

To mitigate the hardships faced by customers due to the pandemic, national insurer LIC on Thursday said policyholders can deposit their maturity claim documents at their nearest LIC office anywhere in the country till the end of the month. ...

Updates on The Midnight Gospel Season 2’s renewal, know series creator’s opinion on its making

The Midnight Gospel is a Netflix Original adult-animated series created by Adventure Time creator Pendleton Ward and comedian Duncan Trussell. The huge demand for The Midnight Gospel Season 2 has increased after the remarkable success of Se...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021