Maha CM calls for transparency in implementation of schemes

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-03-2021 20:59 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 20:58 IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday stressed the need for transparency and accountability in the implementation and delivery of development schemes for the benefit of people.

Speaking at a review meeting of the Information and Technology (IT) department, he directed the officials to complete within the next six months work on projects like e- office, hospital management information system, recovery of property and water taxes by civic and local bodies and data standardisation projects.

All departments should adopt e-office system and create awareness among the staff on how transparency and accountability can be achieved.

''Digital movement of files should also be tracked.

Demonstration should be given to all ministers and bureaucrats,'' he said.

He said that for the hospital management information system, two medical colleges should be selected on pilot basis and the project should be implemented.

