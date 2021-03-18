Left Menu

SC stays AP court's order for arrest of Major General, officer in land dispute case

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-03-2021 21:04 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 21:01 IST
The Supreme Court Thursday stayed the operation of Secunderabad civil court order directing two-month civil imprisonment to a Major General and a Defence Estate Officer for violation of decree in execution proceedings of a land dispute.

A bench of Chief Justice SA Bobde and Justices AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian issued notice on the plea filed by the Centre after the High Court had refused to stay the order and adjourned the appeal against the civil court order.

"Issue notice. In the meantime, there shall be stay of operation of the order dated January 27, 2021 passed by the City Civil Court, Secunderabad..," the bench said.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, mentioned the matter for urgent listing and said that it was an execution proceeding related to a land dispute and the Secunderabad civil court has sentenced the officers to two months civil imprisonment.

He said that the orders need to be stayed.

On January 27, the civil court had sentenced the officers, while dealing with an application filed by one Anand Bala, who sought action against officials of the Defence Estate Office for not allowing them access to his six-acre land that is situated close to Army quarters.

In 2017, the court had issued a decree in favour of Anand Bala and others while holding that the land in question is not in any way related to the defence department or cantonment board.

It had issued injunction orders restraining the defence department officials from entering the land belonging to Bala.

However, Bala filed an execution petition before the court after noticing some works being done on his land and sought execution of the court's order and to restrain the defence personnel from causing any hindrance to him from entry to his land.

