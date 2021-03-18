2 charred to death, several thatched houses gutted in fire in Arunachal

Two persons, including a five- year-old girl, were charred to death and 83 thatched houses gutted after a fire broke out in a village in Arunachal Pradesh's Tirap district on Thursday, an official said.

The incident took place around 12.30 pm at Longliang village, and no fire tenders could be pressed into service as the rural hamlet is on a hillock, Tirap Deputy Commissioner Taro Mize said.

Advertisement

Though initial reports from the district suggested that 143 houses were reduced to ashes, but after further assessment, the number was revised to 83 houses out of a total of 139 in the village with a population of 702.

''An elderly person, who was bed-ridden, and a little girl were charred to death. The deceased have not been identified,'' Extra Assistant Commissioner (EAC) of Lazu D K Thungdok said.

He said the extent of damage and the cause of the fire are yet to be ascertained.

Mize said essential commodities have been dispatched through special relief teams.

Meanwhile, senior Congress MLA from the district Wanglin Lowangdong has urged the state government to immediately make ex-gratia payment to the next of kin of the deceased and relief to the affected.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)