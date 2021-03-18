Left Menu

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday he would push for a new approach in the coming weeks on Lebanon as the country's main actors had made no progress over the last seven months to resolve the economic and political crisis. Paris has spearheaded international efforts to rescue the former French protectorate from its deepest crisis since the 1975-1990 civil war, but has failed so far to persuade squabbling politicians to adopt a reform roadmap and form a new government to unlock international aid.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 18-03-2021 21:05 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 21:04 IST
France's Macron says he will push for new approach on Lebanon
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Protests have grown since the currency hit new lows, deepening public anger over Lebanon's financial collapse.

Paris has spearheaded international efforts to rescue the former French protectorate from its deepest crisis since the 1975-1990 civil war, but has failed so far to persuade squabbling politicians to adopt a reform roadmap and form a new government to unlock international aid. Protests have grown since the currency hit new lows, deepening public anger over Lebanon's financial collapse.

"The time of the test of responsibility is coming to an end and there will be a need in the coming weeks, in a very clear manner, change approach and the methods because we can't leave the Lebanese people since last August in the situation in which they are," Macron said. He gave no other details.

A French diplomat said on Wednesday that international partners would seek to increase pressure on Lebanon's politicians in the coming months, although sanctions against individuals in the immediate term were not being envisaged.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

