Left Menu

Collegium headed by CJI meets to deliberate upon names for SC judges

The Supreme Court collegium headed by Chief Justice of India CJI SA Bobde met on Wednesday to deliberate upon names of high court judges for elevation to the apex court.The CJI, who would superannuate on April 23, presided over the five-member collegium meeting to decide the names to be recommended to the Centre for appointment of judges in the top court, but deliberation could not come to a conclusion, people familiar with the development said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-03-2021 21:06 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 21:06 IST
Collegium headed by CJI meets to deliberate upon names for SC judges

The Supreme Court collegium headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde met on Wednesday to deliberate upon names of high court judges for elevation to the apex court.

The CJI, who would superannuate on April 23, presided over the five-member collegium meeting to decide the names to be recommended to the Centre for appointment of judges in the top court, but deliberation could not come to a conclusion, people familiar with the development said. Besides the CJI, four others members to the collegium are justices N V Ramana, R F Nariman, U U Lalit and A M Khanwilkar. Justice Bobde, who took oath as the CJI on November 18, 2019, has over a month left and no recommendation for appointment of a judge to the apex court has been made so far during his tenure. The collegium considered the names of the chief justices of three high courts and two women high court judges, they said, adding the next meeting may take place in April. The top court has a sanctioned strength of 34 judges and after the retirement of Justice Indu Malhotra recently, the vacancies have gone up to five.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 70 spoilers, release possible on March 18, what more we know

Adani Green Energy raises $1.35 billion in one of Asia's largest project financing deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Becerra confirmed to head up Biden's ambitious health agenda

The Senate on Thursday confirmed California Attorney General Xavier Becerra as President Joe Bidens health secretary, filling a key position in the administrations coronavirus response and its ambitious push to lower drug costs, expand insu...

Automobile manufacturers, dealers hail Centre's newly announced vehicle scrappage policy

The Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations FADA and the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers SIAM have welcomed the Centres newly announced vehicle scrappage policy and have called the move a step in the right direction. Vinkes...

'Rice puller' scam busted, three arrested for duping Delhi businessman

Three members of a Kolkata-based group have been arrested for cheating a 53-year-old Delhi-based businessman of Rs 11 lakhs on the pretext of selling a rice pulling rare metal, which they claimed was certified by ISRODRDONASA, police said o...

White House says Biden does not regret calling Putin a killer

U.S. President Joe Biden does not regret calling Russian leader Vladimir Putin a killer during a national television interview this week, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Thursday. Putin on Thursday responded that it takes one ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021