Collegium headed by CJI meets to deliberate upon names for SC judges

The Supreme Court collegium headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde met on Wednesday to deliberate upon names of high court judges for elevation to the apex court.

The CJI, who would superannuate on April 23, presided over the five-member collegium meeting to decide the names to be recommended to the Centre for appointment of judges in the top court, but deliberation could not come to a conclusion, people familiar with the development said. Besides the CJI, four others members to the collegium are justices N V Ramana, R F Nariman, U U Lalit and A M Khanwilkar. Justice Bobde, who took oath as the CJI on November 18, 2019, has over a month left and no recommendation for appointment of a judge to the apex court has been made so far during his tenure. The collegium considered the names of the chief justices of three high courts and two women high court judges, they said, adding the next meeting may take place in April. The top court has a sanctioned strength of 34 judges and after the retirement of Justice Indu Malhotra recently, the vacancies have gone up to five.

