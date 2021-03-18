Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-03-2021 21:07 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 21:07 IST
Ambani security scare: two cars allegedly used by Waze seized

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday seized two more luxury cars allegedly used by suspended Mumbai police officer Sachin Waze, sources said.

A Toyota Land Cruiser Prado was found parked outside Waze's residence in Saket area of adjoining Thane, an agency official said. A Mercedes car was also seized but it was not clear from where it was picked up.

The total number of vehicles seized has gone up to five, including another Mercedes, a Scorpio and an Innova.

The vehicles were brought to the NIA office at Cumballa Hill on Pedder Road here.

The NIA on Thursday called two policemen, including an aide of Waze and a senior police inspector, for questioning, sources said.

The NIA arrested Waze on Saturday night in connection with the security scare outside the south Mumbai residence of industrialist Mukesh Ambani.

Under fire over handling of the bomb scare outside Ambani's house, Maharashtra Government on Wednesday shifted Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh to the Home Guard.

Senior IPS officer Hemant Nagrale has replaced Singh as Mumbai police commissioner.

The NIA on Tuesday seized a black Mercedes from the Crawford market area in Mumbai and recovered from it the original number place of the explosive-laden SUV that was placed outside billionaire Mukesh Ambani's residence 'Antilia' on February 25.

A 27-year-old travel operator said on Wednesday he sold the Mercedes-Benz car in February to a website that deals in used vehicles. He said he did not know Waze.

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Thursday said Singh was transferred after some of his colleagues committed ''serious and unforgivable mistakes''.

In his first public comments after Singh's transfer, Deshmukh said he was shifted to ensure that the probe into police officer Sachin Waze episode is conducted ''properly and without hindrance''.

Deshmukh said the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and the NIA are conducting the probe into the episode ''professionally''.

He said that action will be taken against whoever is found guilty in the respective probes by the NIA and ATS.

''This is not an administrative transfer (of Singh).

Some things have come to light through the probes conducted by the NIA and the ATS,'' Deshmukh said.

''Some of the colleagues of the (former) Mumbai police chief (Singh) committed some serious mistakes. Those are unforgivable mistakes. Hence, he was transferred. Further action will be taken based on the probe report,'' he added.

Asked about the BJP and the MNS's allegation that political bosses of the officials are not being acted against, Deshmukh said, ''The NIA and ATS are conducting the probe professionally. They will definitely find out whoever is guilty.'' Waze was arrested by the NIA on March 13 in the probe into recovery of explosives from the SUV. He was later suspended.

Waze, an ''encounter specialist'', has also been facing heat in the murder case of Thane-based businessman Mansukh Hiran, who was in possession of that SUV. Hiran was found dead in a creek in Thane district on March 5.

The ATS is investigating the Hiran murder case. It had registered an FIR against unidentified persons days after Hiran's body was found.

Hiran's wife accused Waze of involvement in her husband's suspicious death.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

