Left Menu

Afghan bus blast and helicopter crash kill 13 - officials

A roadside bomb killed four people in a bus carrying Afghan government staff in Kabul on Thursday, a day after nine members of the security forces died when their helicopter was shot down, officials said.

Reuters | Kabul | Updated: 18-03-2021 21:16 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 21:14 IST
Afghan bus blast and helicopter crash kill 13 - officials
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A roadside bomb killed four people in a bus carrying Afghan government staff in Kabul on Thursday, a day after nine members of the security forces died when their helicopter was shot down, officials said. No one has yet claimed responsibility for the roadside blast though the government has blamed Taliban insurgents for recent attacks targeting government employees, civil society figures and journalists.

The Taliban has denied involvement in the campaign. The bomb hit a bus rented by the Afghan Ministry of Information and Technology to transport employees, said Abdul Samad Hamid Poya, a ministry adviser.

The bombing comes on the same day the Afghan government, Taliban and key countries, including the United States and Russia, gather in Moscow to push for a reduction in violence to propel the Afghan peace process forward. Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani told reporters on Thursday that the helicopter had been shot down and the perpetrators would be arrested and punished.

"Today was a very hard day," he said. Two sources said the helicopter was hit by a rocket during take off in central Maidan Wardak province.

It was not clear who fired the rocket and there have been no claims of responsibility for the crash late on Wednesday. The defence ministry said it was investigating the crash, which killed the helicopter's crew members as well as members of the special forces on board.

An air force source said the helicopter had been on a supply mission that included transporting the body of a soldier and wounded members of the military.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 70 spoilers, release possible on March 18, what more we know

Adani Green Energy raises $1.35 billion in one of Asia's largest project financing deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Special MP-MLA court sentences ex-MP to 2 years in jail for blocking train during protest

A special MP-MLA court here Thursday sentenced former member of parliament Annu Tandon to two-year in jail in connection with a case of blocking a train in Unnao during a political agitation in 2017.Tondon was a Congress lawmaker, but she q...

Demi Lovato thanks friends, fans for support after docuseries premiere

American singer-actor Demi Lovato posted a thank you note for her family, friends and fans, expressing gratitude after being showered with love and support. The 28-year-old singer shared a message on her Instagram Story on Wednesday. The he...

Becerra confirmed to head up Biden's ambitious health agenda

The Senate on Thursday confirmed California Attorney General Xavier Becerra as President Joe Bidens health secretary, filling a key position in the administrations coronavirus response and its ambitious push to lower drug costs, expand insu...

Automobile manufacturers, dealers hail Centre's newly announced vehicle scrappage policy

The Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations FADA and the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers SIAM have welcomed the Centres newly announced vehicle scrappage policy and have called the move a step in the right direction. Vinkes...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021