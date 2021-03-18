ED attaches immovable asset of TMC leader Vinay Mishra in cattle smuggling case

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 18 (ANI) Enforcement Directorate on Thursday said that it has attached immovable asset of Vinay Mishra (TMC leader) and Vikas Mishra (brother of Vinay Mishra) at Kolkata under PMLA in cattle smuggling case. A Delhi Court on Tuesday sent Vikas Mishra, brother of Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Vinay Mishra, to six days Enforcement Directorate remand in connection with coal mining scam.

Special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Judge Ajay Gulati said that "custodial interrogation of the accused Vikas Mishra is necessary to unearth the conspiracy, to trace the proceeds of crime and to confront the accused with other witnesses, documents, evidence." "In these circumstances, accused Vikas Mishra is remanded to six days police custody from today. The ED shall get the medical examination of the accused conducted every 24 hours during the period he remains in their custody. If the medical examination so reveals, the food of the accused shall be as per medical advice. Accused be produced before the concerned court on March 22," he said. (ANI)

