Hungary's ruling Fidesz quits European People's Party

Hungary's ruling right-wing nationalist Fidesz party on Thursday resigned from the conservative European People's Party, according to a letter posted on Twitter by Fidesz Vice Chairwoman Katalin Novak.

The EPP suspended Fidesz over its perceived backslide on democratic values in 2019 and Fidesz had already quit the EPP's group in the European Parliament earlier this month.

