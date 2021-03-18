Pak asks Kuwait to invest in economic zones of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor: FO

Pakistan on Thursday urged Kuwait to invest in the economic zones being set up under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) programme and benefit from the vast and profitable opportunities, the Foreign Office has said.

The invitation was extended by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi to the visiting Kuwait counterpart Ahmed Nasser Al-Sabah who arrived in Pakistan on a two-day trip and held detailed talks with him.

“Foreign Minister Qureshi briefed his counterpart on the economic potential of the CPEC, in particular its Special Economic Zones,” Foreign Office said, adding that Qureshi “invited Kuwait to benefit from the vast and profitable investment opportunities in Pakistan.” The CPEC, which connects Gwadar Port in Pakistan's Balochisthan with China's Xinjiang province, is the flagship project of China's ambitious multi-billion-dollar Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

The CPEC is a collection of infrastructure and other projects under construction throughout Pakistan since 2013. Originally valued at USD 46 billion, the projects were worth USD 62 billion as of 2017.

Al-Sabah, who is the Foreign Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs of Kuwait, was accompanied by senior officials from the Kuwaiti Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Interior, Health, Trade and Commerce.

During the delegation level talks, the Foreign Ministers reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral relations, including cooperation in political, economic, defence, trade and investment sectors, manpower export and also discussed ways to enhance people-to-people linkages between the two countries.

They resolved to continue close collaboration in multilateral fora, in particular the United Nations and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), was reaffirmed.

Foreign Minister Qureshi highlighted Pakistan’s shifting focus to geo-economics with a central emphasis on peace, development and connectivity and reaffirmed a strong commitment to further strengthening and diversifying bilateral cooperation with Kuwait in all fields.

The Foreign Minister of Kuwait appreciated the positive contribution of more than one hundred thousand expatriate Pakistanis towards the development of Kuwait.

He thanked Pakistan for support and cooperation during the global pandemic, in particular in the health sector and food security of Kuwait.

He also briefed on Pakistan’s efforts in support of the Afghan peace process and stressed that the Afghan parties must seize this historic opportunity to secure an inclusive, broad-based and comprehensive political settlement.

