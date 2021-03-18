Left Menu

Vehicles to be scrapped at registered facility authorised by states, UTs: Draft notification

In addition, registration fees may also be waived for the purchase of a new vehicle against the scrapping certificate.The voluntary vehicle scrapping policy announced in the Union Budget for 2021-22 provides for fitness test after 20 years for personal vehicles while commercial ones would require it after the completion of 15 years.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-03-2021 21:36 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 21:36 IST
Vehicles to be scrapped at registered facility authorised by states, UTs: Draft notification

The government on Thursday came out with the much-awaited draft guidelines for setting up registered vehicle scrapping facility (RVSF) under which any entity can establish the facilities after approval from the concerned agencies in the states and union territories.

As per the draft guidelines, the old vehicles will be scrapped by the registered entities.

Announcing the details of the vehicle scrapping policy, Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said about 100 scrapping centres would be made operational in the next two years.

''The scrapping of vehicles shall be carried out by a Registered Scrapper by following the procedure outlined ... in respect of all ELVs (end of life vehicles), except impounded/ abandoned vehicles,'' as per the draft notification.

The draft notification said the government proposes a processing fee of Rs 1 lakh for each RVSF or such fee as may be prescribed by the state or union territory government for this purpose.

Besides, an earnest deposit by way of a bank guarantee of Rs 10 lakh each for RVSFs has been proposed to be established, in favour of the designated registration authority or designated officer as notified by the state/union territory as a non-interest-bearing security deposit for a period, it said.

The notification proposed disposal of all applications for grant of registration within a period of 60 days from the date of application.

Such RVSFs can be set up by any person, firm, society or trust in accordance with law on consent of state or union territory for scrapping of vehicles, it said.

The rules under which these will be set up will be called the Motor Vehicles (Registration and Functions of Vehicle Scrapping Facility) Rules, 2021.

Seeking suggestion from the stakeholders on the draft rules within 30 days, the notification said it will be applicable once it is notified in the official gazette.

The RVSF shall be provided connectivity and access to the VAHAN database of vehicle registration with password protected user ID.

The RVSF must have necessary cyber security certifications for the IT systems for safe access to the VAHAN database, it added.

The notification said the RVSF shall be provided the necessary connectivity to verify the records of the vehicles produced for scrapping with the database of the stolen vehicles, held by NCRB as well the local police.

It would be obligatory on the part of the RVSF to carry out such verification before scrapping a vehicle.

The RVSF shall undertake verification of the persons handing over the vehicle for scrapping to determine the bona fide of the vehicle owner or his authorised representative and retain a copy of the same for record for a minimum period of 6 months, it added.

The guidelines said only such vehicles may be scrapped which have not renewed their Certificate of Registration in accordance with Rule 52 of the CMVR, 1989; which have not been granted a certificate of fitness in accordance with Section 62 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988; or vehicles which have been damaged due to fire, riot, natural disaster, accident or any calamity, following which the registered owner self certifies the same as scrap.

It will also cover vehicles that have been declared obsolete or surplus or beyond economic repair by the central/state organisations of the government and have been offered for scrapping; vehicles bought by any agency including RVSF in an auction for scrapping; vehicles which have outlived their utility or application particularly for projects in mining, highways, power, farms etc.

Under the government's vehicle scrapping policy, about 5 per cent rebate on new cars would be offered to buyers on scrapping of old vehicles.

''The 'Voluntary Vehicle-Fleet Modernisation Programme' or 'Vehicle Scrapping Policy' will offer a rebate of about 5 per cent to buyers on new car purchases in lieu of scrapping of the old.

''The vehicle manufacturers are advised to provide a discount of 5 per cent on purchase of new vehicle against the scrapping certificate,'' Gadkari said.

He made a statement on the vehicle scrapping policy in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha.

''The scheme shall provide strong incentives to owners of old vehicles to scrap old and unfit vehicles through registered scrapping centres, which shall provide the owners with a scrapping certificate,'' he said.

Listing the incentives, Gadkari said, ''Scrap value for the old vehicle given by the scrapping centre will be approximately 4-6 per cent of the ex-showroom price of a new vehicle.'' The state governments may be advised to offer a road tax rebate of up to 25 per cent for personal vehicles and up to 15 per cent for commercial vehicles, he said. In addition, registration fees may also be waived for the purchase of a new vehicle against the scrapping certificate.

The voluntary vehicle scrapping policy announced in the Union Budget for 2021-22 provides for fitness test after 20 years for personal vehicles while commercial ones would require it after the completion of 15 years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 70 spoilers, release possible on March 18, what more we know

Adani Green Energy raises $1.35 billion in one of Asia's largest project financing deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Punjab CM not in favour of job reservation for locals

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday opposed the policy of excessive regionalisation being followed by certain states claiming it is not a good thing. He said, he believed that India is one country and in the theory of India fo...

Hungary's Fidesz quits European conservative group: 'Time to say goodbye'

Hungarys ruling nationalist Fidesz party quit the main pan-European centre-right bloc, the European Peoples Party, on Thursday, two years after it was suspended for policies criticised by mainstream conservatives as authoritarian.Its time t...

U.S., China set to broach icy relations in Alaska talks

U.S. officials are looking for China to change its behavior if it wants to reset sour relations as the two sides prepare to meet in Alaska on Thursday, but Beijing has warned that Washington is full of illusions if it thinks it will comprom...

Special MP-MLA court sentences ex-MP to 2 years in jail for blocking train during protest

A special MP-MLA court here Thursday sentenced former member of parliament Annu Tandon to two-year in jail in connection with a case of blocking a train in Unnao during a political agitation in 2017.Tondon was a Congress lawmaker, but she q...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021